    Dr. Tobias Brandt is Assistant Professor of Business Information Management at the Department of Technology and Operations Management at Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University in the Netherlands. He holds a PhD from the University of Freiburg, Germany. Dr. Brandt’s research interests touches upon the digital transformation of cities including smart power systems, innovative urban mobility solutions, and an improved understanding of the dynamics of urban tourism and crime. His writings received awards at the International Conference on Information Systems and the Hawaii International Conference on System Science in addition to publishing in various leading journals. Dr. Brandt is also the co-founder of the urban data science startup Geospin and has worked with several industry partners.

    Driving business towards the Sustainable Development Goals

