"Prof. Schoenmaker is Professor of Banking and Finance at the Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University in the Netherlands. Prof. Schoenmaker’s research interest includes the areas of sustainable finance, central banking and financial stability, financial system architecture and European financial integration. He regularly speakd at academic and professional conferences. Next to RSM, Prof. Dirk Schoenmaker is also a non-Resident Fellow at the Brussels-based think tank Bruegel and a Research Fellow at the Centre for European Policy Research (CEPR). He is co-author of the textbooks 'Principles of Sustainable Finance' (Oxford University Press) and ‘Financial Markets and Institutions: A European perspective' (Cambridge University Press) and author of ‘Governance of International Banking: The Financial Trilemma’ (Oxford University Press). He earned his PhD in economics at the London School of Economics. "