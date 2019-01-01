Profile

Dirk Schoenmaker

Professor Banking & Finance

    Bio

    "Prof. Schoenmaker is Professor of Banking and Finance at the Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University in the Netherlands. Prof. Schoenmaker’s research interest includes the areas of sustainable finance, central banking and financial stability, financial system architecture and European financial integration. He regularly speakd at academic and professional conferences. Next to RSM, Prof. Dirk Schoenmaker is also a non-Resident Fellow at the Brussels-based think tank Bruegel and a Research Fellow at the Centre for European Policy Research (CEPR). He is co-author of the textbooks 'Principles of Sustainable Finance' (Oxford University Press) and ‘Financial Markets and Institutions: A European perspective' (Cambridge University Press) and author of ‘Governance of International Banking: The Financial Trilemma’ (Oxford University Press). He earned his PhD in economics at the London School of Economics. "

    Courses

    Principles of Sustainable Finance

    Driving business towards the Sustainable Development Goals

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder