English

What you will learn

  • Learn what the principles of sustainable finance are

  • Understand what the interplay is between the UN Sustainable Development Goals and finance

  • Understand what the importance of a long-term perspective is

  • Understand the role of finance in the transition to a sustainable economy

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Erasmus University Rotterdam

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

The Sustainability Challenge

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 33 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Dealing with Sustainability Challenges

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 32 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

The Purpose of Companies

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 41 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Sustainable Business Models

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 20 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

