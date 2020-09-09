Finance is widely seen as an obstacle to a better world. Principles of Sustainable Finance explains how the financial sector can be mobilized to counter this. Using finance as a means to achieve social goals we can divert the planet and its economy from its current path to a world that is sustainable for all.
Principles of Sustainable FinanceErasmus University Rotterdam
Learn what the principles of sustainable finance are
Understand what the interplay is between the UN Sustainable Development Goals and finance
Understand what the importance of a long-term perspective is
Understand the role of finance in the transition to a sustainable economy
Erasmus University Rotterdam
Erasmus University: a top-100 ranked international research university based in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Our academic teaching and research focuses on four areas: health, wealth, culture and governance.
The Sustainability Challenge
Dealing with Sustainability Challenges
The Purpose of Companies
Sustainable Business Models
