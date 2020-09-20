DM
Dec 19, 2020
Very insightful and practical in application. Allows a student to apply the tools to assess sustainability of a company and deliver the mechanisms to optimize finance for the right outcomes.
CF
Aug 29, 2020
Really good course, I enjoyed it a lot. This course helps to understand how finance can help the society and to have awareness about the problems and opportunities caused by climate change.
By Chris G•
Sep 20, 2020
Excellent course. I learned a lot about sustainability. Good introduction to the field. May i recommend that you provide additional resources
list of abbreviations used in the course
list of vocabulary used
Links to the textbook
Feedback on quizzes needs to be improved. Correct incorrect is limited
Welcome to keep in touch. I am interested in sustainability in accounting reporting
Christopher Gilbert
MAS CPA CGMA
Accounting instructor
gilberc@laccd.edu
By Lex T•
Sep 10, 2020
Relevant, topical and urgent subjects with clear explanations and concrete guidelines.
Easy and at your own pace to go through with critical (mini) tests to complete modules.
By Hong W•
Sep 9, 2020
It's a very good course to help me getting an overview of the sustainable financial principle. I have already started thinking how to apply the learnings to my current job.
By Serena B C G•
Aug 23, 2020
A very interesting MOOC with a lot of insights about ESG and the financial market!! I really liked it!!
By Spencer D•
Oct 21, 2020
This is an excellent course that shares the foundational principles at the intersection of sustainability and finance. With short videos focused on specific elements with relevant examples, the course naturally guides you through this new financial framework. I would strongly recommend this course to anyone interested in solving the problems of climate change through business decisions.
By Brooke H•
Oct 2, 2020
One of the most interesting and engaging short courses I have done recently. Practical and informative but most of all a tool to equip oneself to be a more sustainable citizen, investor and consumer. Highly recommended.
By Dean M•
Dec 20, 2020
By Rin_rin•
Mar 15, 2022
pembelajaran yang mudah dimengerti beserta beberapa jurnal akademik yang dapat mendukung dalam proses pembelajaran. yang lagi gabut, bisalah ambil latihan gratis yang bermanfaat ini.
By Titouan G•
Jul 16, 2021
This course gives a great general overview of the sustainable finance landscape. The videos are clear and the additional resources offered are very interesting. Greatly recommend!
By Juan B T•
Oct 22, 2020
I was hoping this course could help me become a better ESG analyst by showcasing current analysis techniques rather than just give me theoretical knowledge. Still, it was very interesting.
By rudy y•
Apr 26, 2021
Truly a survey course, extracting key findings and conclusions from a large number of paper/docs. Suggestion to make the course/text book self-contained: 1) include brief appendices (and related PPT decks) on the topics--What is an economic externality & why does it occur?; What is the value of a company and a project; why do valuations focus on cash flows--not net income/profit? Also, a brief discussion of the potential of FinTech, e.g., digital sustainable banks, would be very timely.
Hope this helps.
p.s. Pls explain to the learners the risk associated with concentrated (non-diversified) active portfolios. Perhaps, a discussion of how to hedge a concentrated sustainable portfolio (with numerical example) would be very useful!
By KHUSHI J•
Sep 20, 2020
I was always passionate about climate change and sustainability and this course made me feel empowered as a finance professional how I can create an impact on the long-term value creation in the economy. I got to know some really cool case studies. This course broadened my knowledge and view point about the climate crisis and sustainable finance. I really enjoyed this course to this extent that I have finished it in less than 2 weeks. I had read the term 'sustainable finance' somewhere and through this course I got to know it. All the instructors were also good.
By Milcah M J•
Jul 30, 2021
This course is both educational and inspirational. Just knowing that the world has such positive change initiators and workers is enough to recondition your mind to view environmental and social welfare as a reality as opposed to a mere theory or wishful thinking. I would recommend that every learner take the time to go through the additional reading material. The videos are, like the MOOC itself, both insightful and motivating, and the papers present such strong proof of the concreteness and scope of sustainability in the economy.
By Angela P•
Jan 14, 2021
Fantastic. A comprehensive course that not only provides multiple theoretical concepts but also provides great practical examples via case studies and practioners. I really appreciated the outlining of limitations in ESG financial performance trends and reporting more generally as well as differences between debt & equity. I would have liked to see a view of alternatives & private markets particularly as an increase in regulation and/or demand for reporting likely to incentivise companies to remain private for longer...
By Burcu M T•
Apr 5, 2021
I really like the course and practical examples given in the MOOC. The model proposed for integrated reporting was very interesting and useful. I only find the MOOC a little bit too Netherlands-focused, probably due to the fact that Netherlands is one of the leading countries in sustainable finance discourse and also due to the existing links of the Rotterdam University. In any case, as an improvement, i would suggest to give some more global examples, practices and regulations worldwide.
By Mohit P•
Jun 13, 2021
An extremely well constructed course on introduction to Sustainable Finance. The course content is very rich and informative delivered by diverse set of faculty members. I really enjoyed this course and benefitted immensely from it. Even though I don't have a finance background, I was able to understand all the concepts with ease.
This is a must do program for anyone who is keen to understand the role of finance in transitioning to a sustainable future.
By Shreya H•
Mar 18, 2021
The course gives an in-depth understanding about the current state of this world & planet. It makes one re-think one's position on the role of businesses, consumers and investors. Not only that, but it also makes one want to improve individual vision and mission for a better life. It is an extremely essential subject of study for Finance Majors like me. Very grateful to all those involved in making this course available to us. Worth the study & effort!
By Marco L•
Jul 28, 2021
I feel this course is gonna be very useful to me in my future career and it´s a big challenge for all the employees from the financial sector (and many others) to change the common way of doing finance as usual and incorporate a integrated thinking in the analysis of the financials. Hope we can incorporate this kind of courses in all the education in economics and finance all around the world to create a positive impact from the foundations.
By Gábor K•
Dec 16, 2021
This course made me a more responsible person regarding to sustainability at individual level. Besides I learned invaluable insights how we could gradually transform the financial system to a more sustainable system. I am very grateful for the professors, the lecturers and for the Erasmus University of Rotterdam for granting this course. I think it should be a must for almost every person who works in the banking and insurance industry.
By Mary J B•
Aug 7, 2020
As someone who does not have a deep understanding about Corporate Finance but with technical knowledge and skills primarily on environmental sustainability, this course helped me understand easily how finance could be an enabler for achieving sustainability in all aspects - environment, social and governance. The concepts were easy to understand and examples provided are very practical. Good course for sustainability starters!
By Fred S•
Dec 19, 2021
The MOOC Sustainable Finance from EUR/RSM is an online course that explains in a relatively simple manner the role of finance in the development towards a more sustainable world. How to change from a short-term vision focused on financial gain for shareholders to a long-term vision focused on long-term value creation for all stakeholders.
A very valuable introduction to the field of 21st century finance
By Barbara W•
Sep 17, 2021
This course was informative for learning about the topics, and also advanced for those who know more about finance than I do. I learned alot about thinking about integrated investing and creating value in systemic ways instead of discrete values. It was good to hear what existing institutions are doing, what their challenges are, and how to address them. I enjoyed it. Thank you!
By Lisa A•
Apr 30, 2021
A tremendously well-thought-out course with 8 interesting modules to highlight key concepts. The instructors were lively and clearly passionate about the knowledge that they are sharing. The course was easy to follow and the extra readings were helpful. The only suggestion I have is to put the end of the module summary before each quiz vs after it.
By Vanessa M•
May 20, 2021
The course gave me valuable insights into the principles of sustainable finance thanks to the expert knowledge of the lecturers. It is a very good structured MOOC for all who have a deep interest in sustainability as well as students who want to gain a deeper understanding of the different challenges in transforming the traditional finance system.
By J v d L•
Jul 6, 2020
Most happy to learn more about the topics shown. It creates a more open view for a manager how to adapt your organization and how all will give support to the goals to achieve globally.
Also the risk a company can have if it will not adapt within time. Beside it will take time to adapt as the way of thinking within the company is not standard yet.