"Eva Rood is director of the Positive Change Initiative at RSM. With her team, she is responsible for facilitating and accelerating the implementation of RSM’s mission, to be a force for positive change in the world, for business development and for several innovation projects. She is also is project leader of the European Network for the Advancement of Business and Landscape Education (ENABLE). This network develops much-needed education on integrated landscape management based on sustainable business models. ENABLE is a strategic partnership of renowned partners including academic partners, private businesses, the public sector, and NGOs that is co-funded by the Erasmus+ programme of the European Union."