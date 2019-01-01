Profile

Eva Rood

Director, Positive Change Initiative

Bio

"Eva Rood is director of the Positive Change Initiative at RSM. With her team, she is responsible for facilitating and accelerating the implementation of RSM’s mission, to be a force for positive change in the world, for business development and for several innovation projects. She is also is project leader of the European Network for the Advancement of Business and Landscape Education (ENABLE). This network develops much-needed education on integrated landscape management based on sustainable business models. ENABLE is a strategic partnership of renowned partners including academic partners, private businesses, the public sector, and NGOs that is co-funded by the Erasmus+ programme of the European Union."

Courses

Principles of Sustainable Finance

Driving business towards the Sustainable Development Goals

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder