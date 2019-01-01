Dr Steve Kennedy is Associate Professor of Corporate Sustainability at Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University in the Netherlands. Dr Kennedy’s research interests include how corporate sustainability strategies are translated into successful innovation and the formation of future-ready sustainable business models. His research has featured in peer-reviewed scientific journals such as Journal of Management Studies, Long Range Planning and Journal of Cleaner Production. Dr Kennedy is the Scientific Director of the Centre for Eco-Transformation and Academic Director of the MSc Global Business & Sustainability.