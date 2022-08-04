금융은 더 나은 세상을 향하기 위한 걸림돌로 널리 알려져 있습니다. 지속 가능한 금융의 원칙에서는 이에 대응하기 위해 금융 부문을 동원하는 방법을 설명합니다. 사회적 목표를 달성하기 위해 금융을 수단으로 활용하여 지구 및 경제를 현재의 경로가 아니라 모두가 지속 가능한 세계로 향하도록 방향을 전환할 수 있습니다.
지속 가능한 금융의 원칙
What you will learn
지속 가능한 금융의 정의를 배웁니다
UN 지속가능발전목표와 금융 사이의 상호 작용을 이해합니다
장기적 관점의 중요성을 이해합니다
지속 가능한 경제로의 이행에 있어 금융의 역할을 이해합니다
지속 가능성을 달성하기 위한 도전 과제
지속 가능성을 달성하기 위한 도전 과제 다루기
기업의 목적
지속 가능한 사업 모델
