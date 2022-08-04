About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
Korean

What you will learn

  • 지속 가능한 금융의 정의를 배웁니다

  • UN 지속가능발전목표와 금융 사이의 상호 작용을 이해합니다

  • 장기적 관점의 중요성을 이해합니다

  • 지속 가능한 경제로의 이행에 있어 금융의 역할을 이해합니다

Instructor

Offered by

Erasmus University Rotterdam

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

지속 가능성을 달성하기 위한 도전 과제

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 33 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

지속 가능성을 달성하기 위한 도전 과제 다루기

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 32 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
4 hours to complete

기업의 목적

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 41 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4
Week 4
1 hour to complete

지속 가능한 사업 모델

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 20 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

