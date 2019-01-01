Prof. Dianne Bevelander is a Professor of Management Education at RSM, Erasmus University in the Netherlands. She served for many years as the Associate Dean for MBA Programs as well as a Statutory Director of the RSM BV. She holds a PhD from the University of Lulea, Sweden. Prof. Bevelander’s research interest relate to management education and diversity with a particular emphasis on the career development of professional women. Leading the drive for women empowerment in the university environment is part of her mission. Prof. Bevelander is the Executive Director of the recently established Erasmus Centre for Women and Organizations.