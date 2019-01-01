Dr Yashar Ghiassi-Farrokhfal is Assistant Professor at the Department of Technology and Operation Management at Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University in the Netherlands. He is in the board of the Erasmus Center for Energy Business as well as Erasmus Center for Data Analytics. Dr Ghiassi-Farrokhfal’s research interest is in Electricity Markets, Stochastic modelling of renewables (solar and wind), Storage modelling, Analytical storage sizing, Optimal design of solar PV farms, Hybrid storage systems, and supply-demand matching.