Profile

Marieke de Wal

Lead researcher and managing director

    Bio

    Drs Marieke de Wal is managing director of the Partnerships Resource Centre. Currently, she is lead researcher of research projects on the effectiveness and impact of partnerships. In her work Marieke focuses on co-creating knowledge and methodological lessons from and on partnerships that can be used to improve both implementation and policy. Next to that, Marieke was coordinator of the Public Private Partnership Lab and the Promoting Effective Partnership (PEP) Project which is inspired by the inquiry ‘what will it take to unleash the partnering potential for the SDGs?’ Marieke is an accredited member of the Partnership Brokers Association and Chair of the Supervisory Board of the Dutch peace building organization PAX.

    Courses

    Driving business towards the Sustainable Development Goals

    Placeholder