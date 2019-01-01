"Frank Wijen is an Associate Professor at the Department of Strategic Management and Entrepreneurship of Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University in the Netherlands. He holds a PhD in management from Tilburg University, where he also worked as a Senior Researcher. His research interests include institutional processes, globalization, power and influence, organizational learning, and corporate and national environmental management. Frank Wijen published in journals such as Academy of Management Review (2014, 2015), California Management Review (2011, 2018), Organization Science (2013), Organization Studies (2006, 2007), Strategic Management Journal (2018), and Strategic Organization (2011), and was the leading editor of ‘A handbook of globalisation and environmental policy’, second edition (2012, published by Edward Elgar)."