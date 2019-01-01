"Dr. Zhang holds backgrounds of economics, management, and industrial engineering, and has been actively contributing as a scholar, educator, advisor, TEDxSpeaker, business developer, and a social entrepreneur. At Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University in the Netherlands, she is an Associate Professor of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, and an Associate Dean for China Business & Relations. In 2019, she has been recognised as one of the Top 30 Thinkers under Radar by Thinkers50.com, and one of the “Top 40 Business School Professor Under 40” by Poets and Quants in 2015. "