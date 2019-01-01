Dr Ferdinand Jasper is programme director at the Erasmus Centre for Entrepreneurship and adjunct Professor of Innovation Excellence and Entrepreneurship at the Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University in the Netherlands. He also holds a PhD in technology and innovation management from RSM, Erasmus University. His teaching mainly focuses on executive education courses and facilitates masterclasses and workshops on innovation excellence, corporate entrepreneurship, new business development, and entrepreneurial start-up and growth. His academic work has also appeared in many peer-reviewed outlets.