Entrepreneurial Competencies for Landscape Restoration

Dear learner, Since 2013, Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University (RSM) and Commonland have collaborated in developing joint education to address the vital importance of healthy ecosystems and landscapes for business and to explore the contribution business and management thinking can bring to large-scale landscape restoration. RSM and Commonland established the European Network for the Advancement of Business and Landscape Education (ENABLE) and the ENABLE partnership applied successfully to the EU-funded ERASMUS+ program. Within ENABLE (www.rsm.nl/enable) we developed and delivered 2 MOOCs on the Coursera platform between September 2016 and September 2019: • A Business Approach to Sustainable Landscape Restoration • Business Model Innovation for Sustainable Landscape Restoration Although the ENABLE partnership formally ended in 2019, RSM and Commonland continued to develop ways to jointly reach students and professionals who can connect the dots within a landscape approach between: - ecological/natural ecosystems - entrepreneurial/business ecosystems - financial/investment ecosystems - soci(et)al ecosystems We call these professionals Chief Ecosystem Orchestrators, or “CEO4.0”, referring to their orchestrating role within and between these different types of ecosystems as part of a broader landscape context. Also CEO4.0 links with the “next level” CEO and with the 4 Returns approach developed and applied by Commonland. Key focus of the CEO4.0 will be to enable and facilitate business model innovation and multiple value creation within a landscape approach, aligning and integrating the objectives and interests of all stakeholders (including the natural world) at landscape level while dealing with complexity of breaking through silos of systems, sectors and scales. The CEO4.0 is characterized by an entrepreneurial mindset and this course helps you to develop and cultivate the entrepreneurial competencies you need within the challenging context of integrated landscape management and holistic landscape restoration with a business approach. As such, we are happy to launch this course as the first formal building block of the CEO4.0 curriculum, leading the way to societal and business resilience with lower risks and higher (long-term and multiple) returns. In this course, we will help you to become an entrepreneurial professional by developing and cultivating an entrepreneurial mindset yourself. This course is for you if: You are a (start-up) entrepreneur or an intrapreneur already, or work in the entrepreneurial ecosystem, for example as a policy maker or impact investor You are already involved in a landscape initiative, - and you want to learn how to work in a more entrepreneurial way; - become an entrepreneurial professional regardless of your background as a landscape practitioner; - and/or you want to focus on interventions that create value for a felt need within the landscape(s) you are working in or have impact on. Happy learning, Eva Rood, Director Positive Change at Rotterdam School of Management www.rsm.nl/positivechange Dr. Simon Moolenaar, Director Knowledge, Education & Innovation at Commonland www.commonland.com