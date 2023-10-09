Erasmus University Rotterdam
Entrepreneurial Competencies for Landscape Restoration
Entrepreneurial Competencies for Landscape Restoration

Taught in English

Course

Ferdinand Jaspers

Instructor: Ferdinand Jaspers

Beginner level

Recommended experience

47 hours to complete
3 weeks at 15 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • How to grow Entrepreneurial competencies and an entrepreneurial mindset

  • How to fill in and apply a 4 returns landscape business model canvas

Skills you'll gain

There are 10 modules in this course

In this week, we will present the basic concept and set the scene of the importance of large-scale, sustainable landscape restoration.

In this week, we will elaborate on the benefits of an entrepreneurial mindset and entrepreurial competencies.

What makes a great idea? We will discuss 4 elements that make a great idea and a useful tool to map your business model.

In this week, we discuss 4 essential principles that guide the business model discovery process, which are based on effectuation theory.

In this week you will explore the desirability of your idea. We start with problem discovery.

In this week, you will continue to explore the desirability of your idea by taking the ecosystem and a broader set of stakeholders into account.

In this week, you will learn how to develop and validate solutions, and how to test and validate your ideas.

in this bonus week, we will introduce Investment readiness from a business perspective.

In this bonus week, we will look at investment readiness from an ecosystem or landscape perspective.

Ferdinand Jaspers
Erasmus University Rotterdam
