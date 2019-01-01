Prof. Cees van Dam is professor of International Business and Human Rights at the Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University; Professor of European Tort Law at Maastricht University in the Netherlands, and Visiting Professor at King’s College London in the United Kingdom. His Erasmus chair is established by the Foundation for Peace Studies and sponsored by Amnesty International Nederland. Prof. van Dam’s research interests includes the role of the General Counsel in enhancing the company’s policies and practices to respect and protect human rights; the role of financial institutions in encouraging their clients to respect and protect human rights; the responsibilities and opportunities of state-owned enterprises to respecting, protecting and fulfilling human rights; the dynamic and intertwinement between legal compliance, respecting human rights and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.