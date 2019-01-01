Profile

Erik van Raaij

Professor

    Bio

    "Prof. Erik van Raaij is Professor of Purchasing & Supply Management in Healthcare at Rotterdam School of Management and at the Erasmus School of Health Policy and Management, Erasmus University in the Netherlands. He holds an Engineering degree in Business and a PhD in Marketing from the University of Twente. His current research interests include Healthcare contracting, Healthcare supply management, Buyer-supplier relationships, and Empirical research methods. His work has been published widely in international academic journals. Prof. van Raaij is Senior Associate Editor of the Journal of Purchasing and Supply Management. He is a high-performance member of the Erasmus Research Institute of Management, member of the Academy of Management, member of the International Purchasing and Supply Education and Research Association (IPSERA), and member of the Dutch Purchasing Association (NEVI). Erik van Raaij teaches in various courses at the MSc and Executive level, and has received several awards and commendations for teaching excellence."

    Courses

    Driving business towards the Sustainable Development Goals

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder