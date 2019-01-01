"Prof. Erik van Raaij is Professor of Purchasing & Supply Management in Healthcare at Rotterdam School of Management and at the Erasmus School of Health Policy and Management, Erasmus University in the Netherlands. He holds an Engineering degree in Business and a PhD in Marketing from the University of Twente. His current research interests include Healthcare contracting, Healthcare supply management, Buyer-supplier relationships, and Empirical research methods. His work has been published widely in international academic journals. Prof. van Raaij is Senior Associate Editor of the Journal of Purchasing and Supply Management. He is a high-performance member of the Erasmus Research Institute of Management, member of the Academy of Management, member of the International Purchasing and Supply Education and Research Association (IPSERA), and member of the Dutch Purchasing Association (NEVI). Erik van Raaij teaches in various courses at the MSc and Executive level, and has received several awards and commendations for teaching excellence."