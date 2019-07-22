Chevron Left
Extreme weather events, wars, famine and environmental destruction are just a few of the wicked problems faced by humanity. That’s why in 2015 the United Nations adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. This agenda includes 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that target the big challenges such as how to eliminate poverty, how to protect the environment and how to bring about peace. Every member state committed to achieving these goals by 2030. What can businesses do to counter climate change and create a sustainable business culture? Why is this relevant for business anyway? Explore how business can contribute to a better future for people AND the planet without giving up profits. This course has been developed by Rotterdam School of Management at Erasmus University (RSM). It focuses on the role of businesses in achieving the SDGs. You will gain insights from leaders of international companies and academics in business and management who will guide you through the issue of how businesses can contribute to the SDGs. The course received a 'MOOC Award of Excellence' by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network and the SDG Academy in September 2019 (https://www.unsdsn.org/2019-sdsn-awards-of-excellence-winners-announced) After completing this course you will: • know what the SDGs are, why they are important and how each individual can be an agent for positive change in the world; • understand the role of business in the transition to sustainable development to create a prosperous future for all; • be able to identify interconnectedness of the SDGs and the challenges behind solving them; • know how management insights can contribute to the SDGs; • be able to evaluate the effectiveness of current business strategies in contributing to the SDGs; • develop a positive, critical, aware and courageous attitude towards the SDGs. The course consists of seven units, each focusing on several aspects of sustainable development and taking one week to complete. You will study by watching videos, reading literature and by engaging in other activities such as weekly challenges. Assignments will consist of quizzes, discussions with your fellow students, and challenges to implement in your daily life. Are you ready to find out how you can be an agent for positive change? Register now!...

Top reviews

MD

Nov 30, 2020

This course is superb! I was able to understand thoroughly the SDGs, its purpose and impact to make each businesses sustainable. The wonderful part also it ables you to identify your purpose

WA

Oct 19, 2020

Great review for the SDGs, completely comprehensive, easily understandable.\n\nThe warmest gratitude for Erasmus University Rotterdam.\n\nIt was indeed the greatest of pleasures.\n\nThanks

By Helio B

Jul 22, 2019

GREAT AND EXCELLENT COURSE. WELL DESIGNED. WELL PRESENTED AND WELL DELIVERED. I STRONGLY RECOMMENDED

By Saikiran K

Jul 16, 2020

I joined this course with two goals.

1) To strengthen my knowledge

2) To understand how to drive business towards the SDG.

I take immense pleasure in letting you all know that I have successfully achieved my goals upon completing the course. I would also like to add that I completed the course in two days. The course content is fabulous, the instructors are passionate and virtually connect with you well.

The best part about this course is the vast amount of external reading (articles, publications, etc.) that they provide us with to further our knowledge. Also, every concept that is taught is followed by a case study of a company, which helps us relate theory with reality.

Thank you for a great course!

By Elena L

Oct 10, 2019

Great course, very interactive, informative and inspirational. Very well structured with a wealth of additional information available. Thoroughly enjoyed myself doing this course!

By Carel v R

Jun 14, 2020

It would've been a more balanced course if there had been more corporate examples from outside the Netherlands.

By Yoonseon O

Jul 15, 2019

Very well designed program with interesting and inspiring real business cases to understand how relevant stakeholders - from public sector, private sector to academia work together on sustainable development goal 2030.

By Akor A

Feb 25, 2020

I thoroughly enjoyed this course as it gave me the needed insights and perspectives for the need for sustainability and how it can be applied to businesses and individual lives.

By Samandar M

Sep 23, 2019

This course was really helpful in furthering my knowledge and skills on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It really made an impact on my behavior as an individual, and reassured me of the importance of the actions of an individual (Hummingbird) as a positive force. I gained indpeth understanding of how businesses can contribute to achieving the SDGs, and what steps and processes they can follow to effectively contribute to the SDGs, and to measure their performance, as well as contribution.

The course was also really content rich, and well structured. I highly appreciate this course, to anyone who want to bring about positive change. I am grateful to Coursera.org, and RSM for developing such a wonderful online MOOC. Samandar Mahmodi, Founder, Afghan Evaluation Society (AfES).

By Tiziana M

Mar 3, 2020

Interactive, full of materials, various approaches, different teachers for each topics and very well coordinated. It was really a pleasure to be a student of your course. I really thank you to have given me the opportunity to discover that in a Management School in the world there is a department of Positive Change initiative coordinated with a very inspiring director. I hope you will promote other initiatives on other aspects of these t

By sai p t

Jul 20, 2020

This is one of the best MOOCs I have ever participated. Each week I had gained some much that I will carry them to rest the days. All profs and industry experts are so inspirational and they are many things take away.

Now i understand why this course is recognized as "best MOOC" my SDG Academy in 2019. I recommend this for every one to enroll, learn and get inspired. Be a #positive change maker.

By Eleni P

Dec 8, 2020

This MOOC was unexpectently amazing, inspirational and insightful and I am very grateful for all those that they assembled it. Well done for your hard efforts to make this true and for the purpose that it serves!!! The Business School of Erasmus University Rotterdam rocks!

By Brandi C

Mar 9, 2021

A great introduction to the Sustainable Development Goals with terrific real life examples. This course was put together very well and is easy to follow along with and complete. The videos are great and the quizzes are very doable.

By Cyril D

Jan 28, 2022

A​n excellent and useful course, very well paced and delivered, and chockful of insights, case-studies and outside resources. Highly recommend it.

By Kunal J

Jan 25, 2022

Excellent course for beginners as well as for those who would like to refresh on SDGs

By Ezzeddine J

Jul 22, 2019

I learned a lot from this course. It was well structured and very informative.

By Gerardo E T J

Jan 30, 2022

The course is relevant and was taught with passion and clarity

By Lee J T

Jan 27, 2022

easy to follow, great for beginners' understanding!

By Josep J C

Jul 13, 2019

Amazing MOOC! Congrats all RSM's Team.

By Marina d l F

Feb 16, 2022

An amazing way of learning

By Raji R M

Jul 30, 2019

excellent insights

By BENJAMIN M G

Oct 30, 2021

​Very detailed and at the same time very clear. A highly competent faculty with the capacity to transmit knowledge in a convenient and practical way. There are plenty of examples and case studies with a diverse range of sectors. There is also a global approach and at the same time reference to local examples from businesses in the school's local community. I highly recommend the course.

By Daphne J

Oct 6, 2021

E​xtremely well built MOOC. The courses are progressive and always well illustrated. So many speakers, from so many different types of organizations, giving different perspectives.

I​ also appreciated the many links to various ressources.

I​ really recommand this MOOC to whoever wants to learn more about the SDGs and the challenges around them.

By Fatima d G

Jul 20, 2020

Highly recommended for anyone interested in learning about the SDGs and how you can be an ambassador of change. The learning material is varied and inspiring, with different speakers presenting real-life cases from a wide array of businesses and management disciplines. And be ready for a bit of a personal weekly challenge as well!

By Alice P P

Oct 13, 2021

I​t was a great program through sustainable development goals. I learned from lessons, case studies, and activities not only the importance of setting new sustainable businesses, but also adjest the "old" one to sustainability by integrating SDGs. The course is well organize and let the student participate a lot.

