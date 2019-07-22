MD
Nov 30, 2020
This course is superb! I was able to understand thoroughly the SDGs, its purpose and impact to make each businesses sustainable. The wonderful part also it ables you to identify your purpose
WA
Oct 19, 2020
Great review for the SDGs, completely comprehensive, easily understandable.\n\nThe warmest gratitude for Erasmus University Rotterdam.\n\nIt was indeed the greatest of pleasures.\n\nThanks
By Helio B•
Jul 22, 2019
GREAT AND EXCELLENT COURSE. WELL DESIGNED. WELL PRESENTED AND WELL DELIVERED. I STRONGLY RECOMMENDED
By Saikiran K•
Jul 16, 2020
I joined this course with two goals.
1) To strengthen my knowledge
2) To understand how to drive business towards the SDG.
I take immense pleasure in letting you all know that I have successfully achieved my goals upon completing the course. I would also like to add that I completed the course in two days. The course content is fabulous, the instructors are passionate and virtually connect with you well.
The best part about this course is the vast amount of external reading (articles, publications, etc.) that they provide us with to further our knowledge. Also, every concept that is taught is followed by a case study of a company, which helps us relate theory with reality.
Thank you for a great course!
By Elena L•
Oct 10, 2019
Great course, very interactive, informative and inspirational. Very well structured with a wealth of additional information available. Thoroughly enjoyed myself doing this course!
By Carel v R•
Jun 14, 2020
It would've been a more balanced course if there had been more corporate examples from outside the Netherlands.
By Yoonseon O•
Jul 15, 2019
Very well designed program with interesting and inspiring real business cases to understand how relevant stakeholders - from public sector, private sector to academia work together on sustainable development goal 2030.
By Akor A•
Feb 25, 2020
I thoroughly enjoyed this course as it gave me the needed insights and perspectives for the need for sustainability and how it can be applied to businesses and individual lives.
By Samandar M•
Sep 23, 2019
This course was really helpful in furthering my knowledge and skills on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It really made an impact on my behavior as an individual, and reassured me of the importance of the actions of an individual (Hummingbird) as a positive force. I gained indpeth understanding of how businesses can contribute to achieving the SDGs, and what steps and processes they can follow to effectively contribute to the SDGs, and to measure their performance, as well as contribution.
The course was also really content rich, and well structured. I highly appreciate this course, to anyone who want to bring about positive change. I am grateful to Coursera.org, and RSM for developing such a wonderful online MOOC. Samandar Mahmodi, Founder, Afghan Evaluation Society (AfES).
By Tiziana M•
Mar 3, 2020
Interactive, full of materials, various approaches, different teachers for each topics and very well coordinated. It was really a pleasure to be a student of your course. I really thank you to have given me the opportunity to discover that in a Management School in the world there is a department of Positive Change initiative coordinated with a very inspiring director. I hope you will promote other initiatives on other aspects of these t
By sai p t•
Jul 20, 2020
This is one of the best MOOCs I have ever participated. Each week I had gained some much that I will carry them to rest the days. All profs and industry experts are so inspirational and they are many things take away.
Now i understand why this course is recognized as "best MOOC" my SDG Academy in 2019. I recommend this for every one to enroll, learn and get inspired. Be a #positive change maker.
By Eleni P•
Dec 8, 2020
This MOOC was unexpectently amazing, inspirational and insightful and I am very grateful for all those that they assembled it. Well done for your hard efforts to make this true and for the purpose that it serves!!! The Business School of Erasmus University Rotterdam rocks!
By Brandi C•
Mar 9, 2021
A great introduction to the Sustainable Development Goals with terrific real life examples. This course was put together very well and is easy to follow along with and complete. The videos are great and the quizzes are very doable.
By Marie J D•
Dec 1, 2020
By Wissam A•
Oct 20, 2020
By Cyril D•
Jan 28, 2022
An excellent and useful course, very well paced and delivered, and chockful of insights, case-studies and outside resources. Highly recommend it.
By Kunal J•
Jan 25, 2022
Excellent course for beginners as well as for those who would like to refresh on SDGs
By Ezzeddine J•
Jul 22, 2019
I learned a lot from this course. It was well structured and very informative.
By Gerardo E T J•
Jan 30, 2022
The course is relevant and was taught with passion and clarity
By Lee J T•
Jan 27, 2022
easy to follow, great for beginners' understanding!
By Josep J C•
Jul 13, 2019
Amazing MOOC! Congrats all RSM's Team.
By Marina d l F•
Feb 16, 2022
An amazing way of learning
By Raji R M•
Jul 30, 2019
excellent insights
By BENJAMIN M G•
Oct 30, 2021
Very detailed and at the same time very clear. A highly competent faculty with the capacity to transmit knowledge in a convenient and practical way. There are plenty of examples and case studies with a diverse range of sectors. There is also a global approach and at the same time reference to local examples from businesses in the school's local community. I highly recommend the course.
By Daphne J•
Oct 6, 2021
Extremely well built MOOC. The courses are progressive and always well illustrated. So many speakers, from so many different types of organizations, giving different perspectives.
I also appreciated the many links to various ressources.
I really recommand this MOOC to whoever wants to learn more about the SDGs and the challenges around them.
By Fatima d G•
Jul 20, 2020
Highly recommended for anyone interested in learning about the SDGs and how you can be an ambassador of change. The learning material is varied and inspiring, with different speakers presenting real-life cases from a wide array of businesses and management disciplines. And be ready for a bit of a personal weekly challenge as well!
By Alice P P•
Oct 13, 2021
It was a great program through sustainable development goals. I learned from lessons, case studies, and activities not only the importance of setting new sustainable businesses, but also adjest the "old" one to sustainability by integrating SDGs. The course is well organize and let the student participate a lot.