Dr Anne-Kathrin Klesse is an Assistant Professor at the Department of Marketing Management at the Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University in the Netherlands. She holds a PhD from Maastricht University. Her research interest revolves around consumer judgment and decision making. She is particularly interested in how we can nudge consumers to make "better" decisions, such as saving money, eating healthier or making sustainable consumption choices. Her research is published in various leading academic journals such as the Journal of Consumer Research. In 2015 she was awarded the prestigious VENI grant for her research on the effect of expression modalities on consumer choice and judgment.