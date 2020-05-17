About this Course

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
Università Bocconi

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Understanding the Sustainability Challenge: the Systemic Level

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 69 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Understanding the Sustainability Challenge: the Business Level

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 113 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Why Corporate Sustainability? Assessing the Strategic Opportunity

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 114 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Seizing the Strategic Opportunity: Managing Sustainability Transitions across Business Functions

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 93 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY. UNDERSTANDING AND SEIZING THE STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITY

Frequently Asked Questions

