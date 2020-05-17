The achievement of a balanced economic, social and environmental development - as expressed in the UN Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development - is recognized as one of the major challenges humanity is facing today. What is less clear is whether and how organizations can generate business opportunities and value for their stakeholders while tackling such challenges.
Corporate Sustainability. Understanding and Seizing the Strategic OpportunityUniversità Bocconi
About this Course
Offered by
Università Bocconi
Our ambition is to develop students' potential and foster knowledge in Business, Economics and Law through innovative learning and research activities in a multicultural environment. Bocconi is a community that constantly innovates teaching and learning technologies and that strongly believes in the power of life-long learning and networking.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Understanding the Sustainability Challenge: the Systemic Level
This section will introduce the course and frame the complex set of issues that the course aims to tackle. You will learn about some of the most important global sustainability challenges within the framework of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and how to reflect on their implications for business.
Understanding the Sustainability Challenge: the Business Level
In this section you will learn the core concepts of corporate sustainability and the key dimensions that distinguish a sustainable organization. Instructors will discuss the foundations of the stakeholder-based view of the firm, and the logic for and against the primacy of shareholder value maximization as guiding purpose for firms' existence. We will then explore sustainability challenges and opportunities for organizations across some of the key dimensions of business, and conclude with a roundtable discussion on the nature of the sustainable enterprise.
Why Corporate Sustainability? Assessing the Strategic Opportunity
This module consists of two different parts. In the first part we will explore why corporate sustainability could be paramount for corporate success. In the second part, you will learn about successful cases of organizations focusing on a business model designed around sustainability principles and mindsets.
Seizing the Strategic Opportunity: Managing Sustainability Transitions across Business Functions
In this module, you will learn to assess the challenges related to the management of the integration of sustainability-related processes in business organizations. This transformational change challenge is assessed across some of the key business functions and will allow you to frame and address similar challenges and opportunities within your own business context.
Reviews
- 5 stars70.98%
- 4 stars24.38%
- 3 stars2.31%
- 2 stars1.69%
- 1 star0.61%
TOP REVIEWS FROM CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY. UNDERSTANDING AND SEIZING THE STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITY
The course is very detailed and address modern issues however some courses are not necessary and should be kept as optional
I enjoyed this course, it was very detailed in explaining what exactly Sustainability means and how it partners with a successful business. Great course and good information!
Nice course to learn the basis of corporate sustainability. Sometimes the questions at the end of each week are not well formulated.
The course is very interesting and overall well structured. Some lectures could be improved, but definitely worth the effort for everybody interested in sustainability and sustainable business.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.