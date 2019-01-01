Professor Zollo is full Professor in Strategy and Sustainability at Bocconi University, visiting professor at the Sloan School of Management of the M.I.T (Management Science Group), Editor-In-Chief of Organization and Environment and Fellow of the Strategic Management Society. His research aims to understand how business organizations learn to grow and adapt to environmental turbulence, and how managers can guide these evolutionary processes through the combined use of strategic growth initiatives and organizational change, innovation and learning processes. It focuses on the management of complex strategic initiatives, from M and A and partnerships to sustainability-oriented innovation and organizational change efforts. He currently directs the Global Organizational Learning and Development Network (GOLDEN) for Sustainability (www.goldenforsustainability.com) and a second program on the neuro-scientific foundations of strategic decisions. Both lines of research involved the active engagement of large corporations in the design and execution of field experiments focused on innovation- or sustainability-oriented organizational change challenges. In addition, his work involved international institutions like the EU, the UN, the World Bank and the World Economic Forum. He is the author of over 50 publications, which were cited more than 12,000 times in scientific articles. The managerial insights from his research were featured on the Harvard Business Review, the McKinsey Quarterly, the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times, whereas the academic output is published on some of the most respected journals within the management, strategy, sustainability and neuroscience fields.