Simon W. Moolenaar

Dr. ir.

Dr Simon Moolenaar has an extensive track record in the field of sustainable land management. As Head of Science & Education at Commonland he actively connects science & business with multiple stakeholders in ecosystem and landscape restoration projects that aim for the returns of inspiration and of social, natural and financial capital (the “4 returns”). His main responsibilities are to steer knowledge development & organizational learning within the Commonland group, to implement a monitoring & evaluation framework for the Commonland landscapes, to develop guidelines for valuation & capturing the benefits of ecosystem restoration together with Wageningen University and to co-lead the European Network for the Advancement of Business & Landscapes Education (ENABLE) together with Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University. Simon serves as co-chair of the Ecosystem Services Partnership (ESP), European Chapter and as vice-chair of the IUCN-CEM thematic group on Business & Ecosystem Management.

A Business Approach to Sustainable Landscape Restoration

Business Model Innovation for Sustainable Landscape Restoration

