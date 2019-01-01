Asa L. Aradottir is a Professor at the Agricultural University of Iceland, where she teaches courses in Restoration Ecology and related subjects. She headed the research division of the Icelandic Soil Conservation Service 1998-2006 and was a senior research scientist at the Iceland Forest Research Station 1990-1998. Asa holds a Ph.D. in Range Science from Texas A&M University (1991), an M.Sc. in Biology from Montana State University (1984) and a B.Sc. in Biology from the University of Iceland (1981). She is also a core teacher and studies committee member at the UN University Land Restoration Training Programme Her research interests include restoration of severely degraded land, woodland restoration, restoration to mitigate the effects on infrastructural interventions, effects of restoration interventions on ecological succession and ecosystem services (including carbon sequestration), and evaluation of restoration. Asa has participated in a number of national and international research projects and networks and is currently on the Board of Directors for the European chapter of the Society for Ecological Restoration.