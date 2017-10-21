PK
Oct 20, 2017
The course is very useful to learn about the learn degradation and ecosystem restoration, however, regarding ecosystem services it needs much contents too for to be a successful professional.
LZ
Jul 21, 2019
Challenging course. Once completed, the satisfaction is high and the awareness that some real extra knowledge has been achieved.
By Pashupati K•
Oct 21, 2017
The course is very useful to learn about the learn degradation and ecosystem restoration, however, regarding ecosystem services it needs much contents too for to be a successful professional.
By Luca Z•
Jul 22, 2019
Challenging course. Once completed, the satisfaction is high and the awareness that some real extra knowledge has been achieved.
By Yvonne B•
Jun 15, 2020
Excellent course. A lot of content. You definitely need to be committed and plan your study time.
By Amarizni M•
Feb 13, 2021
this is the important course to overcome current issue about ecosystem restoration decade.
By Annewil H•
Oct 12, 2017
Very interesting course. In-depth explanation of the issues involving land degradation and the possible approaches to address these. Also, the economic approach to thinking about land degradation was a helpful insight. I would have liked to see more technical background. The work load is exactly right. I did have some technical problems with the last graded assignment though, causing me to lose two hours of work and having to start over. I would have also liked to see more multiple choice progress exams throughout the course. This will help learners keep on track an put in the work every week.
By Emma Y•
Feb 14, 2019
A really interesting and valuable course - I very much enjoyed working through it, and have new knowledge and practical skills. My only reason for not giving five stars is that the time estimates for most weeks were significantly under what I spent - particularly on readings and the week 7 assignment.
By Godfrey M O•
Mar 6, 2021
Top quality course materials which were enabled and facilitated so well by a dedicated training team. I have enjoyed every bit of this course - reading materials; interviews; videos; quiz; and final exam. I would really recommend my network of friends who are environmentalists, ecologists, conservationists, and biologists to really consider taking this very crucial course because it is a complete nature based solution that can help us tackle issues of land degradation, fragmentation and soil erosion. The business approach to this course was truly a careful thought in designing this course. More and more such courses are needed. It is part of our sustainability. Thank you Erasmus University Rotterdam and all partners including Coursera for being their for learners to make sure have a seamless learning. God bless you all.
By Chromatica M•
Sep 17, 2020
A very well structured course.
Plenty of suggestions are offered for further readings, and a good fair of papers and video clips are completing the subject of study for the week.
Regular assigments and questions are given at every lesson, keeping the remote student engaged.
Really challenging and contemporary issues delivered with striking argumentations.
Very rewarding!
By Sylvia H•
Apr 23, 2020
I really enjoyed this course, who not only introduced the very promissing 4Returns framework, but also looked at the issue of landcape restoration from all kinds of different angles: environmentally, partnership relations, etc.
By stephen b•
Jun 20, 2020
Great course that gave me another perspective of business. The course taught me that businesses can also play a role in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with landscape restoration as an example.
By Roberth A P I•
Sep 16, 2021
Excellent course, which helps you become aware of environmental pollution and how it affects the landscape, the biome in general. Likewise, how can we start a project to counteract this problem.
By Gabriel M•
Sep 3, 2021
Great course, really what I was looking for! The business approach to landscape restoration is discussed at its main poits and still has a great return of inspiration!!
By José G V Z•
Nov 25, 2021
Buen curso, se aprende bastante acerca de como crear una idea de negocio en contextos que quizá no sean muy buenos, por ejemplo, el de "Land degradation"
By Eder R P S•
May 19, 2021
Es un buen curso que te enseña sobre como debemos de crecer como profesionales con la conciencia cuidando nuestro planeta
By Jose A A C•
Jul 9, 2021
10/10
By Rubens K C•
Sep 10, 2017
O Curso de Recuperação de Paisagem para o Desenvolvimento Sustentável: Uma abordagem de negócios foi excelente!
Eu sou um profissional na área de Restauração Florestal e do curso eu experimentei muitas novas idéias e conceitos com os objetivos dos 4 retornos.
Eu acho que as atividades com entrevistas ficou um pouco prejudicada pela qualidade dos áudios e eu senti a falta de um plano de ensino inicial mostrando todos os passos e atividades de cada semana bit.
Minha avaliação geral é positiva e eu recomendo o curso para outros colegas na área!
Gratidão!
By Tijn V•
Sep 1, 2021
Great course! I liked the video's, they gave me both information and inspiration! After watching the video about Syntropic Farming, I'm a pruner now... (during the course you will find out what that is)
By Justin R•
Jul 18, 2017
Well presented and professionally supported. I recommend this course for anyone involved in ecological restoration who is designing and implementing projects that involve multi-stakeholders.
By Emelin G H P•
May 16, 2021
El curso es muy complejo, pero la información brindada es muy importante. Tiene buenos casos para dar ejemplo y buenos especialistas
By Gissela R•
Mar 21, 2022
very helpful and intensive learning
By Joshua A•
Oct 23, 2020
Quite understand for some but not for a young child to teach it. But need parental help as he/she needs.
By Наталья Л•
Aug 20, 2017
Most of the lectures are boring, except the videos shown as part of them. I only made it through the first week and didn't learn anything useful and practical. There were only vague words