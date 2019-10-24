About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English
University of Zurich

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

The Roots and Routes of Asian Environmental Thought

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 95 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Entangled Landscapes - Chinese Garden Concepts and Global Environments

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 112 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Indian Religious Approaches: Two Communities

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 74 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Environment in India: Concepts and Socio-Economic Conditions

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 57 min)

