MN
Nov 8, 2020
A rare course with abundant reference material as recommendations, got to learn so much about fellow Asian cultures and the fight to sustain environmental landscapes and natural resources...
NK
Oct 24, 2019
The course material is excellent, rich and intellectually stimulating. The videos and lectures are clear.\n\nThis course also provides learners with additional resources of great quality.
By Nejma E K•
Oct 25, 2019
The course material is excellent, rich and intellectually stimulating. The videos and lectures are clear.
This course also provides learners with additional resources of great quality.
By YOGESHWARI S•
Jul 24, 2020
I have very much enjoyed learning this course. It has covered major environmental challenges faced by the Popular Asian countries of China, Japan and India. It touches upon the core environmental issue like (in case of India), how the environmental pollution could affect most adversely, the lowest rung of a given strata of population due to the practice of "purity and pollution" propagated by caste system. Similarly, the course has touched upon the subtle issue like how environment is perceived and has been portrayed by novelists, poets, landscape artists in the present time in relation to the earlier period. The course has done justice by giving equal emphasis to discuss both the complicated and subtle issues related to the theme "Asian Environmental Humanities: Landscapes in Transition". Wish Coursera would be a platform to enlighten millions of the people who are eager to learn and know such hidden knowledge!
By Alexandra M F M•
Oct 22, 2018
This was a fantastic introduction to the intricate notions of Environmental Humanities. As a philosopher, this course has widened my views on landscapes and further enhanced my perception of interconnectedness. Thank you for a comprehensive, enlightening and wonderful course!
By John R•
Mar 15, 2019
This was an excellent introduction to the Environmental Humanities in Asia. The combination of case studies and theory was outstanding. My only recommendation is to include more Southeast Asian content. Borneo was only mentioned briefly.
By Ruchi M•
May 3, 2020
Perfect blend of various cultures, religious beliefs and India's waste managements and ecological imbalances and Tiawan and Japan specific policy measures. It was great learning.
By Anna K•
Oct 21, 2018
this course is necessary for most people who want to call themselves civilized
By Diana P•
Sep 22, 2020
The course compound cultural interactions and exchanges among East and West explain major environmental issues of the Asian countries as China, Japan, India, Taiwan and other. I very much enjoyed learning information via the video and reading sources. The course gives a full spectrum of viewpoints about the subject.
By Sabrina M•
Oct 20, 2020
It is a very interesting and insightful approach to the narrative on environmentalism in Asia, with a holistic approach that covers philosophy, politics, sociology and area studies. I really enjoyed studying these topics, which expanded my knowledge and interest to further read and watch materials on this issue.
By Sheethal S N•
Sep 13, 2019
The course was very helpful as it showcased how cultural, aesthetic and affective components can enhance environmental awareness and how these elements when incorporated into grass root movements can effectively counter and resist the current tendencies of environmental destruction.
By Lauren H•
May 1, 2020
Great course! The instructors are very informative and their lecture delivery is easy to follow. This course can easily be completed ahead of the set schedule as long as you remain disciplined and focused!
By Maybelline N•
Nov 9, 2020
By Jeeva S•
Jul 27, 2020
The course obviously served as a great learning experience on topics that are not spoken about a lot in today's era.
By Poonam S•
Aug 8, 2020
Very well created and presented course. Gives overview on a broad topic. learnt a lot.
By CHATURYA B•
May 27, 2020
Thank you so much , very sensitive topics are discussed in this course,it was helpful.
By Shakti s j•
Aug 30, 2020
A very informative course with lots of varied dimensions to study and research.
By Juhi P•
Aug 24, 2020
All sub topics were very well integrated together.
By Ana P•
Jan 16, 2019
The course is very informative a lot to learn.
By Vaibhavi K•
Sep 20, 2020
A VAEY GOOD COURSE. THANKS COURSERA.
By Paccelli Z•
Sep 26, 2018
Excellent course!
By Watchareeporn K•
Oct 14, 2020
Awesome course.
By Ши м•
Apr 4, 2020
good，i like
By GLORIYA V•
Jul 22, 2020
Good
By Vivek S•
May 29, 2020
Very Good Course highlighting the importance of Environmental Humanities in today's needs to protect our Mother Earth. A perfect mix of art, history, culture, religion, facts, society, and environment. Lovely Instructor Dr. Andrea, who helps us to understand the weights of such awareness in the present scenario.
By Anika H•
Jun 6, 2020
I am happy that finally I have submitted it.But, I think rather than political issues, We could have discussed more about the eco-sustainability. Otherwise, It was a great experience. I am grateful to Coursera to give me a better platform to learn more effectively.
By Richard J•
Nov 9, 2020
This course is far beyond 5 stars. It approaches the ideas for creating a truly new human/earth relationship that is the basis for an ecological civilizatin and a shared future for humanity. I have taken many Coursera courses and this course is by far not only the most engagin, but also the most challenging. This approach, linking various media elements including poetry and films, history and religious elements, is truly extraordinary and unique. I am the Dean of United Nations Non-governmental representatives over 40 years and this approach is only matched by the approach of the American Teilhard Association in its Yale Coursera offerings, which are fine ancillaries to this course. Professor Dr. Riemenschnitter is a great instructor. I would only suggest more modules on the art historical narrative, it is most engaging, as is the Swiss garden worth a second unit.