Andrea M. Riemenschnitter is Chair Professor of Modern Chinese Language and Literature at the Institute of Asian and Oriental Studies, University of Zurich. Her current research is focused on aesthetic, cultural and literary negotiations of Sinophone modernities with a special focus on issues and discourses tackled in the environmental humanities. A book manuscript on the role of traditional Chinese landscape (shanshui) aesthetics in cultural representations (covering literature, social media and visual arts) addressing the environmental crisis in China is in the making. Recent publications include two special issues “Anthropocene Matters – Envisioning Sustainability in the Sinosphere,” International Communication of Chinese Culture (forthcoming) and “Hong Connections Across the Sinosphere,” Interventions (forthcoming) as well as two books “Entangled Landscapes – Early Modern China and Europe” (co-edited with Zhuang Yue, 2017) and “Carnival of the Gods – Mythology, Modernity and the Nation in China’s 20th Century” (in German, 2011). Andrea Riemenschnitter has held various visiting research fellowships at FRIAS (University of Freiburg), IFK (Vienna), Fudan University (Shanghai), ARI (National University of Singapore), Beijing Normal University, the University of California Berkeley, and Tsinghua University in Beijing, and is Honorary Fellow at Lingnan University, Hong Kong.