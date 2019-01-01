Profile

Andrea Riemenschnitter

Prof.

    Bio

    Andrea M. Riemenschnitter is Chair Professor of Modern Chinese Language and Literature at the Institute of Asian and Oriental Studies, University of Zurich. Her current research is focused on aesthetic, cultural and literary negotiations of Sinophone modernities with a special focus on issues and discourses tackled in the environmental humanities. A book manuscript on the role of traditional Chinese landscape (shanshui) aesthetics in cultural representations (covering literature, social media and visual arts) addressing the environmental crisis in China is in the making. Recent publications include two special issues “Anthropocene Matters – Envisioning Sustainability in the Sinosphere,” International Communication of Chinese Culture (forthcoming) and “Hong Connections Across the Sinosphere,” Interventions (forthcoming) as well as two books “Entangled Landscapes – Early Modern China and Europe” (co-edited with Zhuang Yue, 2017) and “Carnival of the Gods – Mythology, Modernity and the Nation in China’s 20th Century” (in German, 2011). Andrea Riemenschnitter has held various visiting research fellowships at FRIAS (University of Freiburg), IFK (Vienna), Fudan University (Shanghai), ARI (National University of Singapore), Beijing Normal University, the University of California Berkeley, and Tsinghua University in Beijing, and is Honorary Fellow at Lingnan University, Hong Kong.

    Courses

    Asian Environmental Humanities: Landscapes in Transition

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder