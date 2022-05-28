At first glance the fields of religion and ecology may seem and unlikely pairing, but a deeper consideration reveals the two have a great deal to contribute to one another and are indeed inextricably linked. Religions recognize the unity and interdependence of humans with nature. Ecological sciences affirm this deep interconnection with the natural world. This partnership can inspire work for the wellbeing of the Earth community
Yale University
For more than 300 years, Yale University has inspired the minds that inspire the world. Based in New Haven, Connecticut, Yale brings people and ideas together for positive impact around the globe. A research university that focuses on students and encourages learning as an essential way of life, Yale is a place for connection, creativity, and innovation among cultures and across disciplines.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
MODULE 1: Course Introduction
MODULE 2: Introduction to South Asian Ecological Challenges and Religion and Ecology
We examine some of the key environmental problems in India and the larger region. With over a billion people and with rapid industrialization, levels of pollution of air, water, and soil have increased dramatically in the last several decades. We then explore the intersections of religion and ecology and its promises for South Asia.
MODULE 3: Hinduism and Ecology - From Vedas to Vedanta (Upanishads)
We explore some of the oldest scriptures in the world, the Vedas and the Upanishads, and their connections to nature. These foundational texts have been studied and interpreted for centuries in India and are now translated into many languages. They have also influenced many Western writers and thinkers such as Ralph Waldo Emerson, Henry David Thoreau, and T.S. Elliot. Now their ecological implications are being appreciated for religious environmentalism.
MODULE 4: Hinduism and Loving Devotion (Bhakti) in Practice
We examine the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, especially the idea of devotion (bhakti), namely, affection to the divine as manifested in human and natural forms. Major examples of such devotion are found in the sacred rivers of India, namely the Yamuna and Ganga. We also highlight Hindu perspectives on food, animals, and biodiversity.
About the Religions and Ecology: Restoring the Earth Community Specialization
Why do religions matter when we talk about environmental problems and solutions?
