At first glance the fields of religion and ecology may seem and unlikely pairing, but a deeper consideration reveals the two have a great deal to contribute to one another and are indeed inextricably linked. Religions recognize the unity and interdependence of humans with nature. Ecological sciences affirm this deep interconnection with the natural world. This partnership can inspire work for the wellbeing of the Earth community
This course is part of the Religions and Ecology: Restoring the Earth Community Specialization
Completion of Introduction to Religions and Ecology, Indigenous Religions and Ecology and South Asian Religions and Ecology
Philosophy
conservation
Religion
Ecology
Yale University
For more than 300 years, Yale University has inspired the minds that inspire the world. Based in New Haven, Connecticut, Yale brings people and ideas together for positive impact around the globe. A research university that focuses on students and encourages learning as an essential way of life, Yale is a place for connection, creativity, and innovation among cultures and across disciplines.
MODULE 1: Course Introduction
MODULE 2: Overview of Contemporary Ecological Issues and Religious Environmentalism
This module explores historical and contemporary ecological challenges in China arising from industrialization and modernization. Because of these environmental pressures, various sectors of Chinese society, including the government, are promoting the concept of “ecological civilization”, which we highlight here. We then explore the intersections of religion and ecology and its promises for East Asia.
MODULE 3: Introduction and Overview: Confucianism and Ecology
We encounter key ideas of Confucianism regarding the interconnection of self, society, education, politics, nature, and the cosmos. We focus on the Analects of Confucius and other significant Confucian texts to explore their ecological dimensions.
MODULE 4: Confucianism and Ecology into the Present
After a period of suppression during the Cultural Revolution, Confucianism has revived in China and has important cultural and spiritual influences today. This is seen by many Chinese as valuable for grounding humans in communitarian social and ecological ethics for the common good. We conclude this module with an exploration of selected Confucian perspectives on food, animals, and biodiversity.
About the Religions and Ecology: Restoring the Earth Community Specialization
Why do religions matter when we talk about environmental problems and solutions?
