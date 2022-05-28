About this Course

Course 4 of 5 in the
Religions and Ecology: Restoring the Earth Community Specialization
Beginner Level

Completion of Introduction to Religions and Ecology, Indigenous Religions and Ecology and South Asian Religions and Ecology

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Philosophy
  • conservation
  • Religion
  • Ecology
Yale University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

MODULE 1: Course Introduction

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 15 min), 6 readings
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

MODULE 2: Overview of Contemporary Ecological Issues and Religious Environmentalism

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 78 min), 11 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

MODULE 3: Introduction and Overview: Confucianism and Ecology

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 77 min), 16 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

MODULE 4: Confucianism and Ecology into the Present

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 38 min), 13 readings, 1 quiz

