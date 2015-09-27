About this Course

1,798 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Amsterdam

Placeholder

Utrecht University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up99%(3,072 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

About the course

1 hour to complete
1 video , 4 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Epidemiology

2 hours to complete
1 video , 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Transmission and natural reservoirs

2 hours to complete
1 video , 9 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Pathophysiology

2 hours to complete
1 video , 5 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM EBOLA: ESSENTIAL KNOWLEDGE FOR HEALTH PROFESSIONALS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder