March 2014 marked the starting point of the largest outbreak of Ebola virus disease in history. Although the disease seems to be on a decrease, we are not there yet and new outbreaks will surely emerge. New efforts to combat the outbreak are necessary. This is why we developed this online course about Ebola, targeted at health professionals across the world.
Offered By
Ebola: Essential Knowledge for Health ProfessionalsUniversity of Amsterdam
About this Course
Offered by
Utrecht University
Founded in 1636 and located in the heart of the Netherlands, Utrecht University is one of Europe's leading research universities, recognised internationally for a high-quality, innovative approach to research and teaching. Studying at Utrecht University means studying at one of the world's best universities, with a total student body of around 30,000 students and 12 Nobel prize winners.Utrecht University offers over 90 graduate programmes (MSc, MA) and 12 undergraduate programmes (BSc, BA, LLM). All programmes are fully English-taught, and cover a wide range of academic disciplines including Natural Sciences, Law, Governance, Life Sciences, Humanities, Social Sciences and Earth Sciences.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
About the course
Here you will find general information about the course. The learning objectives, the structure, the format and the requirements of completion will be presented to you. The course credits and a short survey are part of this first learning unit as well.
Epidemiology
This learning unit describes the epidemiology of Ebola virus disease, past outbreaks and the current West African Ebola outbreak.
Transmission and natural reservoirs
This learning unit describes the probable transmission routes and reservoir(s) of Ebola viruses, which can cause a wide array of symptoms and are often fatal.
Pathophysiology
This unit will focus on what happens when the virus enters and spreads throughout the body.
Reviews
- 5 stars68.62%
- 4 stars26.14%
- 3 stars5.22%
TOP REVIEWS FROM EBOLA: ESSENTIAL KNOWLEDGE FOR HEALTH PROFESSIONALS
I found this super useful in preparation for my work in the field
Excellent course for anyone who wishes to know more about Ebola and how to respond to an outbreak.
This course is very informative to a healthcare giver like me. This helped me to understand what Ebola is all about.
This is an excellent information and writing about ebola which will help me to study further.thank you
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.