In this MOOC you will learn about the theory and practice of 'regulated competition' (also known as 'managed competition') in healthcare systems. Many countries have implemented or consider implementation of regulated competition in healthcare. Examples include Australia, Belgium, Chile, Colombia, Germany, Ireland, Israel, The Netherlands, Switzerland and the United States. After completing this MOOC, you will be able to explain how regulated competition (in theory) promotes affordability, accessibility and efficiency of healthcare. Moreover, you will be able to explain why (in practice) successful implementation of regulated competition is very complex and often requires difficult trade-offs between policy objectives. We think this MOOC is highly valuable to any student, researcher or professional interested in healthcare system reform and design. Specific topics in this MOOC include a typology of healthcare systems, the economics of healthcare markets, theory and preconditions of regulated competition, risk adjustment and risk selection in health insurance, competition policy and provider payment.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction and overview
In this module you will be introduced to the teachers involved in this MOOC and you will get an overview of the topics covered by this MOOC. Moreover, you will be asked to briefly introduce yourself. Have fun!
Why government intervention is necessary & waves of health care reform
In this module you will learn why government intervention in health care is necessary and how governments have intervened in the past century. You will learn that in high income countries three waves of government intervention in health care can be distinguished. Enjoy!
Market & government failure in healthcare
In this module you will learn that, particularly in health care, markets and governments are both far from perfect. The key challenge for market-based health system reform is therefore: how to navigate between market failure and government failure? As a start, you will learn some important lessons that should be taken into account when considering the introduction or strengthening of competition for healthcare provision. Enjoy!
Theory of regulated competition in healthcare systems
In this module you will learn about the model of regulated competition in healthcare systems. More specifically, you will learn what this model looks like and how it can help to simultaneously achieve affordability and efficiency. Have fun!
