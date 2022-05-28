About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 39 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction and overview

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 5 min)
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Why government intervention is necessary & waves of health care reform

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 28 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Market & government failure in healthcare

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 12 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Theory of regulated competition in healthcare systems

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 15 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Frequently Asked Questions

