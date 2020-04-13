This course explores how statutes, regulations, common law, and market forces help or hinder three major goals of policy makers: increasing access, reducing cost, and improving quality. We will examine the Supreme Court’s rulings on the ACA and other legal aspects of modern health care reform. Learners who successfully complete this course will be able to describe the laws, regulations, common law and market forces that shape our health care system and identify areas where ideas and innovation are needed; explain the malpractice system and how it influences medical practice; and analyze legal aspects of the ACA.
Identify the distinguishing features of the American healthcare system and the role of administrative law in modern medical care
Understand the history, scope, and limits of conscientious objection
Define the basic medical malpractice standard used in the U.S. legal system
Understand the role of the federal government in administering Medicare and Medicaid
- Healthcare Management
- Health Policy Analysis
- Health Insurance
- Affordable Care Act
University of Pennsylvania
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to the U.S. Legal System, EMTALA
This introductory module begins with an overview of the U.S. legal system as context for the complex patchwork that is U.S. health law. We then look in detail at how administrative law functions to regulate modern medical care. Then we take a close look at our first specific law - EMTALA, which guarantees screening and stabilization in emergency situations.
Formation and Termination, Privacy and Confidentiality
The second module closely examines the doctor-patient relationship: how it is formed, terminated, and in some cases, abandoned. We then examine the rise of conscientious objection as a right of medical providers.
Quality Control
This module explores the various mechanisms in place to ensure quality control in the U.S. healthcare system, including licensure and accreditation as a preventative measure, and tort law and liability as a remedial measure.
Medicare, Medicaid, and The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act
This final module focuses on the role of the federal government in administering Medicare and Medicaid as well as the effects of the recently passed Affordable Care Act.
This course was well structured with videos, quizzes, and readings. The instructor was extremely knowledgable.
Very good course, although some of the readings are over my learning objectives and wish to learn in a more practical way.
I would take her courses ANYTIME! Lauren is a remarkable instructor
Organized and presented incredibly well! The resources provided in the course will be super helpful references.
About the Healthcare Law Specialization
This Specialization is designed to help you navigate the complex legal framework that governs modern health systems. You will learn the fundamentals of American health law, then explore how privacy law shapes the relationship between healthcare providers and their patients. You will also learn how intellectual property law influences everything from the pharmaceutical industry, to medical research, to cutting-edge ethical issues involved in emerging technologies such as DNA-testing. Finally, the specialization will conclude with a study of how other countries vary in their approaches to solving the common problems that face all health systems.
