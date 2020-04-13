About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Healthcare Law Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify the distinguishing features of the American healthcare system and the role of administrative law in modern medical care

  • Understand the history, scope, and limits of conscientious objection

  • Define the basic medical malpractice standard used in the U.S. legal system

  • Understand the role of the federal government in administering Medicare and Medicaid

Skills you will gain

  • Healthcare Management
  • Health Policy Analysis
  • Health Insurance
  • Affordable Care Act
Course 1 of 4 in the
Healthcare Law Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to the U.S. Legal System, EMTALA

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 65 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Formation and Termination, Privacy and Confidentiality

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 46 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Quality Control

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 56 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Medicare, Medicaid, and The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 53 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

