What you will learn
Learn the fundamentals of U.S. Healthcare Law
Learn how HIPAA operates and how to implement privacy best practices within your organization
Understand how large multinational companies use intellectual property to create, protect, and distribute valuable innovations
Describe how different countries address the healthcare needs of their populations
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
This Specialization is designed to help you navigate the complex legal framework that governs modern health systems. You will learn the fundamentals of American health law, then explore how privacy law shapes the relationship between healthcare providers and their patients. You will also learn how intellectual property law influences everything from the pharmaceutical industry, to medical research, to cutting-edge ethical issues involved in emerging technologies such as DNA-testing. Finally, the specialization will conclude with a study of how other countries vary in their approaches to solving the common problems that face all health systems.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
U.S. Health Law Fundamentals
This course explores how statutes, regulations, common law, and market forces help or hinder three major goals of policy makers: increasing access, reducing cost, and improving quality. We will examine the Supreme Court’s rulings on the ACA and other legal aspects of modern health care reform. Learners who successfully complete this course will be able to describe the laws, regulations, common law and market forces that shape our health care system and identify areas where ideas and innovation are needed; explain the malpractice system and how it influences medical practice; and analyze legal aspects of the ACA.
Privacy Law and HIPAA
What does it take to comply with privacy laws?
Intellectual Property in the Healthcare Industry
This course begins with an overview of general intellectual property law in the United States, then examines how the policy choices behind those laws shapes the behavior of major players in the healthcare industry. We will examine how patents and trademarks shape the behavior of pharmaceutical companies, and how complex issues involving medical research in university settings, and ownership of genetic information and material, are resolved by intellectual property laws. The course concludes with in-depth case studies of an international pharmaceutical company, a major medical device company, and a start-up in the emerging DNA-testing industry.
Comparative Health Systems
This course uses comparative analysis of health care systems to gain a better understanding of health care systems in several high-income, middle-income and low-income countries. One focus of analysis in this course will therefore be to develop a better knowledge of these health care systems. A second focus will be to use to this analysis to gain a better understanding of the health care system in the United States. This analysis is relevant for those who are directly interested in the United States, but it is also relevant for those students who are seeking to enhance knowledge of the health care systems in their home countries by gaining a better understanding of the United States’ health care system.
Offered by
University of Pennsylvania
The University of Pennsylvania (commonly referred to as Penn) is a private university, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. A member of the Ivy League, Penn is the fourth-oldest institution of higher education in the United States, and considers itself to be the first university in the United States with both undergraduate and graduate studies.
