About this Specialization

This Specialization is designed to help you navigate the complex legal framework that governs modern health systems. You will learn the fundamentals of American health law, then explore how privacy law shapes the relationship between healthcare providers and their patients. You will also learn how intellectual property law influences everything from the pharmaceutical industry, to medical research, to cutting-edge ethical issues involved in emerging technologies such as DNA-testing. Finally, the specialization will conclude with a study of how other countries vary in their approaches to solving the common problems that face all health systems.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

U.S. Health Law Fundamentals

4.9
stars
163 ratings
40 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Privacy Law and HIPAA

4.5
stars
78 ratings
21 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Intellectual Property in the Healthcare Industry

4.8
stars
94 ratings
27 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Comparative Health Systems

4.7
stars
56 ratings
17 reviews

