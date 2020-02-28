AL
Dec 22, 2020
Dr. Ruger is an excellent speaker, engaging and informative. Would highly recommend this course for a basic understanding of the basis for some of our healthcare laws, statutes and policies.
ML
Feb 14, 2021
Dean Ruger is excellent!! I loved how practically he presented each lecture. He was interested and the graphics, notes and readings were very clear and applicable. Great course.
By Faisal R•
Feb 28, 2020
Excellent Course and professor, Great service of Coursera to have such knowledge available for learners
By VALERIE•
Feb 9, 2020
This course was informative and I like the style of the professor. A nice refresher. I wish I could earn continuing education credits.
By Andrew S•
Jun 22, 2020
Organized and presented incredibly well! The resources provided in the course will be super helpful references.
By Carolyn F•
Sep 16, 2020
This course was enlightening. I knew the basics of US Law but this class opened my eyes to 'relationships' between people and government, people and their health care providers, etc. I would highly recommend this class for anyone that wonders what entities regulate US Health Care.
This course also increased my base knowledge and gave me a framework for the condition of Medicaid and Medicare.
By Pedro D•
Oct 11, 2020
Due to Professor Ruger's really objective, well presented and informative lecture, the course results to be very informative and capable of providing knowledge which is essential in understanding the particularities (and respective social and historic reasons) of a very relevant health law system, which turns out to be really influential in other federalism-based countries.
By Teresa B•
Feb 8, 2022
Perfect course to enlighten one' on the U.S. Health Laws. Context of significant impact on how we have evolved in regards to our Laws, legislations, statutes, and acts. Truly enjoyed the content and the instructor Theodore Ruger JD has a great approach and delivery to the material.
By Erlinda P•
Jul 3, 2020
It is a great course. The informations is pontual, well organized and relevant. It was a pleasure to glide through the lectures. Just think on week 2 has a problem with the way the question was developed. But I organized my thoughts and knowledge around the health law. Thank you!
By Stephen B•
Apr 15, 2020
Excellent presentation of healthcare legal matters especially at this time of pandemic in our world. This will be very valuable to me as a paralegal in the future. I am continuing on in this four course program.
By Alfred L•
Dec 23, 2020
By Michael L•
Feb 15, 2021
By Beatriz S L•
Mar 24, 2020
Congratulations to the teacher for all the interesting content given in this course. It has been really useful for me.
By Marianna M•
Nov 10, 2021
This was an excellent course. The material was interesting and the instructor provided a welcome commentary.
By Hannah K•
Aug 16, 2020
This course was well structured with videos, quizzes, and readings. The instructor was extremely knowledgable.
By Piotr G•
Nov 27, 2021
It was a great pleasure to spent time and learn U.S. Health Law Fundamentals. Best regards, Piotr Gala
By Donna J•
Aug 30, 2020
This course is helping better understand the rationale for decisions made by providers
By Queen B C•
Aug 3, 2021
I would take her courses ANYTIME! Lauren is a remarkable instructor
By Tony W•
Jun 15, 2020
great class and content to build a foundation in healthcare law
By Mohammad M H•
Apr 24, 2020
Very well taught, amazing material, and superb explanation.
By Susan L•
Dec 15, 2021
The lectures were wonderful - informative and engaging!
By Dan S•
Feb 9, 2022
I loved the examples and the pace. Very well done.
By Isha S•
Apr 9, 2021
Amazing content and instructor. Highly recommend.
By BRIGHT P•
Jan 18, 2022
great and interesting course, i have leant a lot
By Janette L•
Sep 6, 2021
Great and useful introduction to health care law
By Candace L•
Feb 4, 2022
Thank you so much for the excellent course.
By Héctor R A•
Mar 14, 2022
I learned a lot. Very well explained