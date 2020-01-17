About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
Healthcare Law Specialization
Beginner Level

This specialization is for any business professional dealing with R&D for competitive technologies, brand management, and business strategy

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify the various forms of intellectual property protection available under U.S. Law

  • Understand the special intellectual property laws developed for the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, especially as regards to drug patents

  • Examine how the law has responded to cutting-edge medical developments such as ownership of genetic material and genetic information

  • Recognize the variety of intellectual property strategies employed by healthcare-oriented businesses of all sizes

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Existing Intellectual Property Protection in the U.S.

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 60 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Philosophical and Economic Justifications of IP Rights

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 50 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Special Intellectual Property Rules for Healthcare

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 55 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Case Studies in Intellectual Property

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 40 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

