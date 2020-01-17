This course begins with an overview of general intellectual property law in the United States, then examines how the policy choices behind those laws shapes the behavior of major players in the healthcare industry. We will examine how patents and trademarks shape the behavior of pharmaceutical companies, and how complex issues involving medical research in university settings, and ownership of genetic information and material, are resolved by intellectual property laws. The course concludes with in-depth case studies of an international pharmaceutical company, a major medical device company, and a start-up in the emerging DNA-testing industry.
This specialization is for any business professional dealing with R&D for competitive technologies, brand management, and business strategy
Identify the various forms of intellectual property protection available under U.S. Law
Understand the special intellectual property laws developed for the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, especially as regards to drug patents
Examine how the law has responded to cutting-edge medical developments such as ownership of genetic material and genetic information
Recognize the variety of intellectual property strategies employed by healthcare-oriented businesses of all sizes
University of Pennsylvania
The University of Pennsylvania (commonly referred to as Penn) is a private university, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. A member of the Ivy League, Penn is the fourth-oldest institution of higher education in the United States, and considers itself to be the first university in the United States with both undergraduate and graduate studies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Existing Intellectual Property Protection in the U.S.
This module will introduce the concept of intellectual property and explain how it creates value. You will learn about the major forms of intellectual property protection in the United States - copyright, trademarks, and patents, as well as alternative forms of intellectual property protection.
Philosophical and Economic Justifications of IP Rights
Why have intellectual property protection at all? This module examines the effect of intellectual property law on the modern economy, and the policy reasons behind providing intellectual property protection.
Special Intellectual Property Rules for Healthcare
This module will explore the innovative ways in which intellectual property law has responded to the unique demands and features of the modern healthcare industry.
Case Studies in Intellectual Property
This module takes an in-depth look at the intellectual property strategies of three major healthcare companies: 23 and Me, Novartis, and Medtronic.
At first this doesn't seem relevant to health care. But they get to it.
It was an excellent course learnt and I learnt a lot from it. The cases discussed gave more clarity about the subject. Would like to do the next level of this course now.
Great Class - very informative and helps to build a solid foundation for anyone interested in IP and especially in Healthcare IP.
Gives a great context of IP. Easy to follow and understand. I liked the case studies
About the Healthcare Law Specialization
This Specialization is designed to help you navigate the complex legal framework that governs modern health systems. You will learn the fundamentals of American health law, then explore how privacy law shapes the relationship between healthcare providers and their patients. You will also learn how intellectual property law influences everything from the pharmaceutical industry, to medical research, to cutting-edge ethical issues involved in emerging technologies such as DNA-testing. Finally, the specialization will conclude with a study of how other countries vary in their approaches to solving the common problems that face all health systems.
