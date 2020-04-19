AS
May 22, 2021
It was an excellent course learnt and I learnt a lot from it. The cases discussed gave more clarity about the subject. Would like to do the next level of this course now.
TW
Jul 14, 2020
Great Class - very informative and helps to build a solid foundation for anyone interested in IP and especially in Healthcare IP.
By Stephen B•
Apr 19, 2020
I have previously taken two online IP classes with Prof. Wagner and UPenn in 2016. I am very glad to see that Prof. Wagner has contributed to this specialization. This class is great. It was a good refresher and upgrade for the basics I had learned before and the content on Healthcare IP is up to date and excellent. I strongly recommend taking the other UPenn IP courses that are now available on Coursera.
By Tim F•
Aug 28, 2020
A very useful introductory course. Provides a good foundation to build on. I also enjoyed Professor Wagner's lecture style.
By fatimah r•
May 31, 2020
I really liked this course, thank you Prof. Wagner
By Joy S•
Jan 18, 2020
At first this doesn't seem relevant to health care. But they get to it.
By 011_SYAFIRA H•
Nov 14, 2021
The instructor was very educational and professional in teaching us all things about IP Laws, theory, purposes of IP in general before finally going to the more specific topic and cases, such as IP laws in pharmaceutical manufacture, IP laws in medical devices manufacturer, the downside and benefit of IP in healthcare industry, cases and readings that would enrich our sight to some problems, before giving us questions that is relevant to the things that we learned before. very educational for a beginner like me.
By Suresh M•
May 30, 2020
I am quite impressed by the content of the course and the lecture delivered by Professor. Beside the study materials through various publications have been very impressive. It has been found the course content is precise and the questions sheet were very thought provoking and needs to be answered intelligently.
By Marianna M•
Feb 5, 2022
Great course. Very knowledable and articulate instructor. Only suggestion would be to discuss some aspects of privacy issues inolved in the DNA samples required by emerging systems of tracing ancestry. But perhaps this is more applicable to be discussed under Privacy course.
By P. N•
Jun 28, 2020
It is a good course because I have studied earlier IP laws, but I did not cover health Industry in my previous studies. I would like to thank my Prof. His lecture notes are really good. Reading reference also excellent. Thank you again.
Nawasdeen.
By Vin N•
Aug 2, 2020
This course was truly informative and detailed. The case studies at the end provided a real-world perspective as to how company's create an IP strategy and I believe this will help me as an entrepreneur and as an employee.
By Ashutosh A•
May 23, 2021
By Chidi P N•
Jan 5, 2021
I FOUND THE COURSE AND THE COURSE CONTENT REALLY INTRIGUING. IT AROUSED MY INTEREST FOR INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY LAW AND MEDICAL LAW
By Tony W•
Jul 15, 2020
By Richard S•
Feb 28, 2022
A well detailed course that is informative without being unncessarily difficult, thank you to the course intstructors.
By Alexander R M•
Jan 14, 2021
Covered the major topics in Healthcare Industry IP. I highly recommend to all interested in this area of law.
By Maria J P R•
Nov 8, 2021
Gives a great context of IP. Easy to follow and understand. I liked the case studies
By Joseph G•
Dec 24, 2020
Great overview with a lot of relative applications to healthcare.
By Isha S•
Apr 22, 2021
Great content and amazing instructor! Totally recommended.
By Randolph L M•
Apr 20, 2021
Excellent course. Very organized and well presented.
By Pratik V•
Jun 11, 2020
Very Good and informative course to learn!
By Pimlapas P•
Jul 20, 2021
it's great to now this area of IP
By Robert B S M•
Jun 29, 2020
Great course!...thanks!...
By PRIYA S•
May 25, 2021
It was nice and helpful
By pradeep K•
Apr 10, 2022
Highly qulty contact
By Diego R•
Apr 26, 2020
Very good course
By Anagha T•
Oct 19, 2020
great learning