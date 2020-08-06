Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Regulated Competition in Healthcare Systems: Theory & Practice by Erasmus University Rotterdam

4.8
stars
26 ratings
6 reviews

About the Course

In this MOOC you will learn about the theory and practice of 'regulated competition' (also known as 'managed competition') in healthcare systems. Many countries have implemented or consider implementation of regulated competition in healthcare. Examples include Australia, Belgium, Chile, Colombia, Germany, Ireland, Israel, The Netherlands, Switzerland and the United States. After completing this MOOC, you will be able to explain how regulated competition (in theory) promotes affordability, accessibility and efficiency of healthcare. Moreover, you will be able to explain why (in practice) successful implementation of regulated competition is very complex and often requires difficult trade-offs between policy objectives. We think this MOOC is highly valuable to any student, researcher or professional interested in healthcare system reform and design. Specific topics in this MOOC include a typology of healthcare systems, the economics of healthcare markets, theory and preconditions of regulated competition, risk adjustment and risk selection in health insurance, competition policy and provider payment....
By Dr H H M P

Aug 6, 2020

Very useful course to understand the health care systems in Europe, differences and how is regulated to be efficient and affordable. Very useful to understand motivation and risks of not regulating such a particular market (health care market). As a professional in pharmaceutical industry, I recommend it.

By SWAPNAMOYEE P P

May 25, 2022

Very nice course. Gained a lot.

Thank you

By CICILY P A

Aug 12, 2020

Excellent course. Thankyou

By Mona A A

Jul 24, 2020

goood

By Jiheon

May 13, 2022

This Coursera module was able to deliver its objective - it touched on some basic economic principles i.e. why market failure is inherent in healthcare & why government intervention is required. I also liked how the lecturers were very generous with readings. However, this module fell short of 5 stars because the lecturers only focused on social healthcare systems & briefly touched on national healthcare systems. Also, in terms of user experience - I felt that my comments in the forum were left unanwered & I found it challenging to fulfill the peer-review assignment because there were no submissions for review!

By Amine F

Jul 21, 2020

Excellent course with excellent professors. I recommend it

