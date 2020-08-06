By Dr H H M P•
Aug 6, 2020
Very useful course to understand the health care systems in Europe, differences and how is regulated to be efficient and affordable. Very useful to understand motivation and risks of not regulating such a particular market (health care market). As a professional in pharmaceutical industry, I recommend it.
By SWAPNAMOYEE P P•
May 25, 2022
Very nice course. Gained a lot.
Thank you
By CICILY P A•
Aug 12, 2020
Excellent course. Thankyou
By Mona A A•
Jul 24, 2020
goood
By Jiheon•
May 13, 2022
This Coursera module was able to deliver its objective - it touched on some basic economic principles i.e. why market failure is inherent in healthcare & why government intervention is required. I also liked how the lecturers were very generous with readings. However, this module fell short of 5 stars because the lecturers only focused on social healthcare systems & briefly touched on national healthcare systems. Also, in terms of user experience - I felt that my comments in the forum were left unanwered & I found it challenging to fulfill the peer-review assignment because there were no submissions for review!
By Amine F•
Jul 21, 2020
Excellent course with excellent professors. I recommend it