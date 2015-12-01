Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Ebola: Essential Knowledge for Health Professionals by University of Amsterdam

March 2014 marked the starting point of the largest outbreak of Ebola virus disease in history. Although the disease seems to be on a decrease, we are not there yet and new outbreaks will surely emerge. New efforts to combat the outbreak are necessary. This is why we developed this online course about Ebola, targeted at health professionals across the world. In this course you will cover the fundamental knowledge any health professional should have with expected or confirmed cases or a general interest in the Ebola disease. You will discuss the epidemiology of the disease, its pathophysiology and transmission, the clinical presentation including differential diagnosis and confirmation of disease. You will also discuss the general therapeutic approach to the care of Ebola suspected or confirmed patients and discuss the novel vaccine and drug developments. As the Ebola crisis continues to rage through the affected areas, we need health professionals like yourself to be informed and involved. This course is developed in collaboration with colleagues at the University of Amsterdam, the University Medical Center Utrecht (Julius Center/Julius Global Health), Elevate Health, Médecins Sans Frontières and the Lion Heart Foundation....

By Mauricio A A

Nov 30, 2015

Wow, I have so many congrats for your course at the Med School

Is very important for this days the knowledge about this pathology

I am from Mexico and I believe my country is not prepared for this pathology if this comes to my country, I trust with this course... More physicians, nurses... well all the health sciences comunity can be more prepared and go to Africa and fight against this.

Thanks for the Amsterdam University

From the Tlaxcala University, and the "UNAM" I study at the two colleges at the first Medicine and to the second Psychology...

From: Mauricio Arroyo Aceves

Thank you

By Ashley C

Aug 29, 2015

Fantastic Course! Much more comprehensive then I ever expected. The information was put together with such a well rounded approach that I honestly feel if ever there were an incident here with Ebola, I have confidence now with knowing what proper steps would need to be to remain safe as well as keep others safe. Thank you for creating and making this course available free of charge on Coursera

By bienvenido V E

Apr 1, 2017

Es una gran oportunidad para descubrir y aprender todo lo relativo a una enfermedad altamento compleja y que podria poner en juego la salud del mundo. Me ha gustado mucho el curso por los conocimientos que me ha apoyado a descubrir.

By Kaushal P

Aug 28, 2015

this course not only teaches you "ebola" but you will also learn how is it to be in the area with epidemic. besides teaching the "health aspect", you will get to learn even more. it is a must for anyone of medical background ...

By Catherine L

Oct 19, 2015

I learned a huge amount by taking this course. As a health care worker I feel that I now have a much better understanding of the disease -- it's still scary but I can see that given the right conditions, it is manageable.

By Bashe y A

Jun 6, 2018

The course and the background information was excellent and it gives a wider range of formation. The lecturer was very good and haw they explained clearly almost every thing.

By Christopher L C

Mar 28, 2020

Un curso excelente. Lo volvería a llevar cada vez que lo actualicen. Lástima que no den certificado al finalizar, aunque quedan los conocimientos.

By Jennilyn S

Sep 27, 2015

This course is very informative to a healthcare giver like me. This helped me to understand what Ebola is all about.

By Made A A

Sep 15, 2015

I mainly admire the collaboration with MSF that give perspective on actual 'battle field' in the epidemic area

By Ashwin H R

Dec 18, 2015

This is an excellent information and writing about ebola which will help me to study further.thank you

By David J H

Sep 28, 2015

Excellent course for anyone who wishes to know more about Ebola and how to respond to an outbreak.

By Alexis M

Feb 7, 2021

Excellent course. I recommend to whoever is interested in Ebola and emerging diseases.

By DRABO M S

Sep 14, 2015

This great course encompasses the major knowledge you may grasp about ebola disease.

By Quynh N H

Oct 23, 2015

A very informative, well organized course with up to date information. Thank you!

By Kurtagić I

Nov 23, 2015

Great course to get basic of Ebola, clinical presentation and tretmant.

By Kris U

Dec 6, 2015

Great information - well put together; logically orgainized; engaging

By Iryna S

Aug 23, 2020

Thank you too much! It was very good course and important topic!!

By Cristina S

Aug 3, 2017

I found this super useful in preparation for my work in the field

By Kateryn E

Aug 23, 2017

Excellent class. An eye-opener for health professionals.

By Caroline M

Dec 16, 2015

Excelent professor and content of the extra material

By Hirotoshi S

Oct 27, 2015

We have a valuable experience. Thank you very much.

By Gina B

Sep 18, 2015

Loved the course. Well presented and interesting.

By Jonathan G

Feb 9, 2016

difficult course but somewhat repetitive.

By Agnes

May 2, 2021

Professional level, and good teachers.

By Jessica

Feb 28, 2017

Parabéns, tive um ótimo aprendizado.

