JC
Sep 27, 2015
This course is very informative to a healthcare giver like me. This helped me to understand what Ebola is all about.
MA
Sep 14, 2015
I mainly admire the collaboration with MSF that give perspective on actual 'battle field' in the epidemic area
By Mauricio A A•
Nov 30, 2015
Wow, I have so many congrats for your course at the Med School
Is very important for this days the knowledge about this pathology
I am from Mexico and I believe my country is not prepared for this pathology if this comes to my country, I trust with this course... More physicians, nurses... well all the health sciences comunity can be more prepared and go to Africa and fight against this.
Thanks for the Amsterdam University
From the Tlaxcala University, and the "UNAM" I study at the two colleges at the first Medicine and to the second Psychology...
From: Mauricio Arroyo Aceves
Thank you
By Ashley C•
Aug 29, 2015
Fantastic Course! Much more comprehensive then I ever expected. The information was put together with such a well rounded approach that I honestly feel if ever there were an incident here with Ebola, I have confidence now with knowing what proper steps would need to be to remain safe as well as keep others safe. Thank you for creating and making this course available free of charge on Coursera
By bienvenido V E•
Apr 1, 2017
Es una gran oportunidad para descubrir y aprender todo lo relativo a una enfermedad altamento compleja y que podria poner en juego la salud del mundo. Me ha gustado mucho el curso por los conocimientos que me ha apoyado a descubrir.
By Kaushal P•
Aug 28, 2015
this course not only teaches you "ebola" but you will also learn how is it to be in the area with epidemic. besides teaching the "health aspect", you will get to learn even more. it is a must for anyone of medical background ...
By Catherine L•
Oct 19, 2015
I learned a huge amount by taking this course. As a health care worker I feel that I now have a much better understanding of the disease -- it's still scary but I can see that given the right conditions, it is manageable.
By Bashe y A•
Jun 6, 2018
The course and the background information was excellent and it gives a wider range of formation. The lecturer was very good and haw they explained clearly almost every thing.
By Christopher L C•
Mar 28, 2020
Un curso excelente. Lo volvería a llevar cada vez que lo actualicen. Lástima que no den certificado al finalizar, aunque quedan los conocimientos.
By Jennilyn S•
Sep 27, 2015
This course is very informative to a healthcare giver like me. This helped me to understand what Ebola is all about.
By Made A A•
Sep 15, 2015
I mainly admire the collaboration with MSF that give perspective on actual 'battle field' in the epidemic area
By Ashwin H R•
Dec 18, 2015
This is an excellent information and writing about ebola which will help me to study further.thank you
By David J H•
Sep 28, 2015
Excellent course for anyone who wishes to know more about Ebola and how to respond to an outbreak.
By Alexis M•
Feb 7, 2021
Excellent course. I recommend to whoever is interested in Ebola and emerging diseases.
By DRABO M S•
Sep 14, 2015
This great course encompasses the major knowledge you may grasp about ebola disease.
By Quynh N H•
Oct 23, 2015
A very informative, well organized course with up to date information. Thank you!
By Kurtagić I•
Nov 23, 2015
Great course to get basic of Ebola, clinical presentation and tretmant.
By Kris U•
Dec 6, 2015
Great information - well put together; logically orgainized; engaging
By Iryna S•
Aug 23, 2020
Thank you too much! It was very good course and important topic!!
By Cristina S•
Aug 3, 2017
I found this super useful in preparation for my work in the field
By Kateryn E•
Aug 23, 2017
Excellent class. An eye-opener for health professionals.
By Caroline M•
Dec 16, 2015
Excelent professor and content of the extra material
By Hirotoshi S•
Oct 27, 2015
We have a valuable experience. Thank you very much.
By Gina B•
Sep 18, 2015
Loved the course. Well presented and interesting.
By Jonathan G•
Feb 9, 2016
difficult course but somewhat repetitive.
By Agnes•
May 2, 2021
Professional level, and good teachers.
By Jessica•
Feb 28, 2017
Parabéns, tive um ótimo aprendizado.