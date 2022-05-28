At first glance the fields of religion and ecology may seem and unlikely pairing, but a deeper consideration reveals the two have a great deal to contribute to one another and are indeed inextricably linked. Religions recognize the unity and interdependence of humans with nature. Ecological sciences affirm this deep interconnection with the natural world. This partnership can inspire work for the wellbeing of the Earth community
This course is part of the Religions and Ecology: Restoring the Earth Community Specialization
Introduction to Religions and Ecology, Indigenous Religions and Ecology, South Asian Religions and Ecology and East Asian Religions and Ecology
Yale University
For more than 300 years, Yale University has inspired the minds that inspire the world. Based in New Haven, Connecticut, Yale brings people and ideas together for positive impact around the globe. A research university that focuses on students and encourages learning as an essential way of life, Yale is a place for connection, creativity, and innovation among cultures and across disciplines.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
MODULE 1: Course Introduction
MODULE 2: Introduction and Overview – Judaism
Have you ever wondered how the Jewish scriptures, or Torah, oriented Judaism towards an inherent and deep connection to land? In this module, the first section focuses on the early formation of what would become Judaism. The second section focuses on the specific beliefs and practices in Judaism and their environmental implications.
MODULE 3: Judaism and Ecology into the Present
This week we focus on multiple religious implications in Judaism of orienting, grounding, nurturing, and transforming. Three modules explore: first, broad environmental activism in Judaism; second, the ways in which rituals and liturgies in Judaism expand environmental empathy and practice; and, third, ways in which Judaism relates to food and animals as part of an environmental ethic.
MODULE 4: Introduction and Overview – Christianity
Have you ever wondered how Christianity might play a role in environmental awareness and restoration? This week explores in three sections ways in which Christianity opens doorways into environmental thought and action. In the first section the focus is on the formation and early figures in Christianity. The second section explores the contributions to environmental insight in the Orthodox Christian tradition. The third section examines the remarkable teachings in the Catholic encyclical, Laudato Si’, and its emphasis on “integral ecology.”
