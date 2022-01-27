At first glance the fields of religion and ecology may seem and unlikely pairing, but a deeper consideration reveals the two have a great deal to contribute to one another and are indeed inextricably linked. Religions recognize the unity and interdependence of humans with nature. Ecological sciences affirm this deep interconnection with the natural world. This partnership can inspire work for the wellbeing of the Earth community
This course is part of the Religions and Ecology: Restoring the Earth Community Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
No Prerequisite Knowledge Required
What you will learn
Religious:
What environmental activities are going on in my own religious tradition? What opportunities are there for interreligious engagement?
Environmental actors/researchers
- What other voices or ways of knowing might I learn from in pursuing ecological conservation and restoration?
Policymakers
- Religions can be active participants in finding solutions along with scientists, economists, and policymakers.
Skills you will gain
- environment
- conservation
- Religion
- Ecology
No Prerequisite Knowledge Required
Offered by
Yale University
For more than 300 years, Yale University has inspired the minds that inspire the world. Based in New Haven, Connecticut, Yale brings people and ideas together for positive impact around the globe. A research university that focuses on students and encourages learning as an essential way of life, Yale is a place for connection, creativity, and innovation among cultures and across disciplines.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
MODULE 1: Course Introduction
MODULE 2: The Emergence of the Field of Religion and Ecology
We explore the origins of the field of Religion and Ecology and the contemporary context of the Anthropocene, the geological era in which humans exert a dominant influence on climate and the environment. We also discuss the problems and promises of religions in addressing the ecological challenges of our time.
MODULE 3: Religious Ecology: Orienting, Grounding, Nurturing, Transforming
We first explore the nature of religions as symbolic systems. We then consider religious ecology and religious cosmology as ways in which humans envision their place within the Earth and the Cosmos. To conclude, we explore how religions can orient, ground, nurture, and transform humans in relationship with the planet.
MODULE 4: Views of Nature in the West
We explore views of nature in the West by first examining the transition from the Animism of the early Mediterranean world to the Monotheism of the later Abrahamic traditions. We then consider the legacies of Enlightenment rationalism and the ways in which the Romantic and Transcendentalist movements responded through their emphasis on emotion, intuition, and spirituality in the natural world. We conclude by exploring how modern science offers a new story for understanding nature within an expanding and evolving universe.
Reviews
- 5 stars82.60%
- 4 stars13.04%
- 3 stars4.34%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO RELIGIONS & ECOLOGY
A tremendous introduction to Religions and Ecology - A MUST for anyone interested in either!
I loved the content of the course. I am falling in love with this field of study, Religions and Ecology and I hope that this course will continue to inspire many people.
Fantastic. I will certainly complete the Specialization. :-)
About the Religions and Ecology: Restoring the Earth Community Specialization
Why do religions matter when we talk about environmental problems and solutions?
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.