About this Course

7,848 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Religions and Ecology: Restoring the Earth Community Specialization
Beginner Level

No Prerequisite Knowledge Required

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Religious:

    What environmental activities are going on in my own religious tradition? What opportunities are there for interreligious engagement?

  • Environmental actors/researchers

    • What other voices or ways of knowing might I learn from in pursuing ecological conservation and restoration?

  • Policymakers

    • Religions can be active participants in finding solutions along with scientists, economists, and policymakers.

Skills you will gain

  • environment
  • conservation
  • Religion
  • Ecology
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Religions and Ecology: Restoring the Earth Community Specialization
Beginner Level

No Prerequisite Knowledge Required

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Yale University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

MODULE 1: Course Introduction

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 13 min), 5 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

MODULE 2: The Emergence of the Field of Religion and Ecology

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 16 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

MODULE 3: Religious Ecology: Orienting, Grounding, Nurturing, Transforming

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 31 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

MODULE 4: Views of Nature in the West

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 74 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO RELIGIONS & ECOLOGY

View all reviews

About the Religions and Ecology: Restoring the Earth Community Specialization

Religions and Ecology: Restoring the Earth Community

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder