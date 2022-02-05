Chevron Left
Back to Introduction to Religions & Ecology

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Religions & Ecology by Yale University

4.8
stars
23 ratings
11 reviews

About the Course

At first glance the fields of religion and ecology may seem and unlikely pairing, but a deeper consideration reveals the two have a great deal to contribute to one another and are indeed inextricably linked. Religions recognize the unity and interdependence of humans with nature. Ecological sciences affirm this deep interconnection with the natural world. This partnership can inspire work for the wellbeing of the Earth community  There is a need for broader literacy and deeper knowledge of the world’s religions and their ecological contributions. This specialization, starting with this course, contributes such a perspective. Each course celebrates the vitality of religiously-informed action for the Earth and recognizes the longstanding contributions of Indigenous peoples in offering visions and practices for ecological flourishing. This course is part one of the "Religions and Ecology: Restoring the Earth Community" series of classes that focuses on the ecological dimensions of religious traditions throughout the world. The course you are about to begin is designed as a gateway to the other classes. It describes the nature of religion as well as the emergence of the field of ecology. In addition, it highlights concerns for forestry issues, the climate emergency, global ethics, and environmental justice. This course is for lifelong learners curious to know more about world religions and ecology, environmental professionals eager to deepen the discourse of environmental protection and conservation, those working with non-profit organizations and NGOs on issues of ecological justice, and religion leaders and laity who what to know how they can contribute to interreligious dialogue on environmental projects....

Top reviews

MH

Mar 6, 2022

I loved the content of the course. I am falling in love with this field of study, Religions and Ecology and I hope that this course will continue to inspire many people.

BS

Feb 1, 2022

A tremendous introduction to Religions and Ecology - A MUST for anyone interested in either!

Filter by:

1 - 11 of 11 Reviews for Introduction to Religions & Ecology

By Brittany D

Feb 4, 2022

I​ appreciate how up to date the resources and articles were for this course. There were powerful links to unfolding ecological moments in the news that happened during the course. I also appreciated the strong connection that climate justice is social justice. The end of the course in particular was attentive to the way race, gender, and class were folded into the dynamics of ecological impact on the climate. Rather than bifurcating the interests of peoples and place, they presented an integrated view of interdependence and belonging that resisted many of the double binds and false choices of our age. Thank you for the sweeping historical foundation to continue on with the other courses. I can't wait!

By Lucas C d S

Apr 11, 2022

Speaking from Brazil, I'm really thankful for having this course. Your job was amazing, and being a student of Social Sciences I hope that one day I could watch a class of you presencially. And more important, I hope one day this fight of ours became the reality of ours. God bless you and thank you so much!

By Nisha P

Apr 15, 2022

A great introduction to how religion and spirituality can play a role in Ecology. A must take course for anyone who wants to understand this intricate relationship and wants to be an Earth Guardian themselves.

By NISSI K E

Apr 6, 2022

I personally found the content and pedagogy of this course very engaging. This course is on my area of research, and I hope the resources gathered will help in the submission of my thesis at the earliest. 

By Mandela H

Mar 7, 2022

I loved the content of the course. I am falling in love with this field of study, Religions and Ecology and I hope that this course will continue to inspire many people.

By Benedict S

Feb 2, 2022

A tremendous introduction to Religions and Ecology - A MUST for anyone interested in either!

By Robert B S M

Jan 28, 2022

Fantastic. I will certainly complete the Specialization. :-)

By Robilyn K

May 24, 2022

A great course.

By ELMER P M P

Apr 7, 2022

excelent

By Vincent C C

May 19, 2022

The course was very informative.

By John T R

Apr 1, 2022

I​nteresting and Informative

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder