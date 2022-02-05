MH
Mar 6, 2022
I loved the content of the course. I am falling in love with this field of study, Religions and Ecology and I hope that this course will continue to inspire many people.
BS
Feb 1, 2022
A tremendous introduction to Religions and Ecology - A MUST for anyone interested in either!
By Brittany D•
Feb 4, 2022
I appreciate how up to date the resources and articles were for this course. There were powerful links to unfolding ecological moments in the news that happened during the course. I also appreciated the strong connection that climate justice is social justice. The end of the course in particular was attentive to the way race, gender, and class were folded into the dynamics of ecological impact on the climate. Rather than bifurcating the interests of peoples and place, they presented an integrated view of interdependence and belonging that resisted many of the double binds and false choices of our age. Thank you for the sweeping historical foundation to continue on with the other courses. I can't wait!
By Lucas C d S•
Apr 11, 2022
Speaking from Brazil, I'm really thankful for having this course. Your job was amazing, and being a student of Social Sciences I hope that one day I could watch a class of you presencially. And more important, I hope one day this fight of ours became the reality of ours. God bless you and thank you so much!
By Nisha P•
Apr 15, 2022
A great introduction to how religion and spirituality can play a role in Ecology. A must take course for anyone who wants to understand this intricate relationship and wants to be an Earth Guardian themselves.
By NISSI K E•
Apr 6, 2022
I personally found the content and pedagogy of this course very engaging. This course is on my area of research, and I hope the resources gathered will help in the submission of my thesis at the earliest.
By Mandela H•
Mar 7, 2022
By Benedict S•
Feb 2, 2022
By Robert B S M•
Jan 28, 2022
Fantastic. I will certainly complete the Specialization. :-)
By Robilyn K•
May 24, 2022
A great course.
By ELMER P M P•
Apr 7, 2022
excelent
By Vincent C C•
May 19, 2022
The course was very informative.
By John T R•
Apr 1, 2022
Interesting and Informative