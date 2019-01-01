Profile

Shanta Kapadia

Lecturer in Surgery (Gross Anatomy)

    Bio

    Shanta E. Kapadia joined the faculty of the Section of Anatomy at the Yale University School of Medicine in 1975. She completed her medical education at the Christian Medical College, Vellore; one of the foremost medical schools in India. She obtained her M.B.B.S. degree, the equivalent of the M.D. in the U.S. In her early years at medical school she developed a love of anatomy and of teaching. Thereafter, she did graduate training and was awarded the degree of Master of Surgery, Anatomy. At Yale she has taught gross anatomy and microscopic anatomy to thousands of Medical Students for the past 43 years and to Physician Associate Students ever since the inception of the Physician Associate Program at Yale. Dr. Kapadia is one the most decorated teachers at Yale having won every teaching and mentorship award presented at commencement for both Medical and Physician Assistant students. Dr. Kapadia spends her spare time in the garden and playing with her grandchildren.

    Courses

    Anatomy of the Chest, Neck, Abdomen, and Pelvis

    Anatomy of the Upper and Lower Extremities

