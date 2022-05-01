This course has two main parts, one for the lower extremity and the other for the upper extremity. We will show how the various systems that supply and organize the limb control its function. There are a set of introductory lectures which will allow more experienced students to refresh their knowledge of the limbs and a guide to those with less experience. These lectures will be followed by detailed dissections of the extremities emphasizing locomotion for the lower extremities and hand positioning and function for the upper extremities.
Yale University
For more than 300 years, Yale University has inspired the minds that inspire the world. Based in New Haven, Connecticut, Yale brings people and ideas together for positive impact around the globe. A research university that focuses on students and encourages learning as an essential way of life, Yale is a place for connection, creativity, and innovation among cultures and across disciplines.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Introduction
This course has two main parts, one for the lower extremity and the other for the upper extremity. We will show how the various systems that supply and organize the limb control its function. There are a set of introductory lectures which will allow more experienced students to refresh their knowledge of the limbs and a guide to those with less experience. These lectures will be followed by detailed dissections of the extremities emphasizing locomotion for the lower extremities and hand positioning and function for the upper extremities.
Introduction to Lower Extremity/Limb
The following videos discuss the organization of the lower extremity covering the bones, movements, muscles, vessels, and nerves.
Proximal Lower Extremity
This unit examines the structures of the proximal lower extremity from anterior, femoral triangle, medial, lateral and gluteal perspectives.
Distal Lower Extremity
This unit examines the structures of the distal lower extremity in the posterior thigh, the popliteal region, knee, the compartments of the leg, and foot and ankle.
