About this Course

35,320 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Basic Biology.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Anatomy
  • Medicine
  • Dissection
  • human anatomy
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Basic Biology.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Yale University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Introduction

1 hour to complete
5 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Introduction to Lower Extremity/Limb

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 53 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Proximal Lower Extremity

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 31 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Distal Lower Extremity

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 37 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ANATOMY OF THE UPPER AND LOWER EXTREMITIES

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder