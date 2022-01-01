University of Colorado System
Medicine studies enable research and understanding into the treatment of human illness as it relates to curative substances. As both an area of study and a field, Medicine observes the functions of human physiology, the body’s nine organ systems, biomedical history, and other biomedical sciences in order to maintain human health and wellbeing.
Learners interested in becoming, working with, or building skills as health-related specialists may choose to study Medicine. Doing so enables them to diagnose, treat, and prevent medical issues in patients. However, Medicine is also a valuable subject for learners interested in the field of medical research, where their studies may lead to the production and administration of clinical drugs. When it comes to the sale of clinical drugs, learners interested in pharmacological studies also require the study of Medicine to inform customers of the side effects and uses of their medication.
To understand the application of medicine, our courses discuss illnesses and diseases that require intervention. The molecular biology, risk factors, stages, diagnoses, and treatments of various types of cancers are covered in some courses, as well as basics such as vital signs and body systems. Learners can also discover core concepts in neurophysiology and clinical neuroanatomy, presented in a medical school-caliber course experience.
Jobs that require or benefit from the knowledge of Medicine are in high demand. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the employment of healthcare occupations is projected to grow 14 percent through 2028. They include Medical Assistant, Nursing Assistant, Licensed Practical Nurse, Physician, Therapist, Registered Nurse, Pharmacy Technician, Diagnostic Medical Sonographer, Clinical Laboratory Technician, Family Practitioner, Physician Assistant, Pharmacist, Surgeon, Pediatrician, Anesthesiologist, Obstetrician, Psychiatrist, and many other roles in clinical fields.
Work experience in the health care field is always beneficial if you want to study medicine. That might include working in a hospital, doctor's office, nursing home, clinic, pharmacy, or school. You may have worked as a medical assistant, nurse, nursing assistant, or patient technician. You may have completed an internship in one of these settings. Even a history of volunteer work in one of these settings can be helpful. Previous education in medicine or related topics will also help prepare you for studying the topic. This includes taking courses in sciences like biology, microbiology, chemistry, exercise science, anatomy, and physiology. Work towards a degree in pre-medicine can be beneficial as well.
People who want to help others are best suited for a role in medicine, but there's much more to the field than that. You'll need a good bedside manner. Many people assume customer service isn't important when you are a medical professional, but that couldn't be further from the truth. You must be a person who enjoys learning and won't shy away from it. You'll need to continue your education throughout your career or be willing to research when you encounter something you don't understand. This means you'll also need to be an analytical thinker. Finally, those who work in medicine must be team players. You'll be working with doctors, nurses, patients, patients' families, and all other sorts of people throughout the day to get your job done.
If you have a passion for people and their health, you may find that studying medicine is right for you. You'll also need to have a strong stomach, as you may encounter situations throughout your career that aren't for the faint of heart. Do you trust your own judgment? Are you a good listener? Are you curious about the human body? All of these traits are good for someone who wants to study and possibly enter the medical field. You'll also need to be the type of student who isn't willing to do less than a perfect job on tests, quizzes, projects, and papers.