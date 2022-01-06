About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Examine the mechanisms that allow certain organisms to overcome impossible odds to survive in a difficult environment.

  • Analyze the ways in which Oxygen, pressure, acceleration and other sustained threats impact the human body in extreme environments.

  • Explore mechanical, biomedical, and electrical engineering problems involved in space travel and potential solutions.

Skills you will gain

  • Biology
  • Engineering
  • Physics
  • Medicine
  • Health Care
Beginner Level

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Duke University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

History of Medicine and Aviation

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 28 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Out of Thin Air

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 25 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

The Price of Leaving

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 125 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Extremes of Acceleration

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 86 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

