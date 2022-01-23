SR
Apr 10, 2022
Very helpful and in depth introduction to Space Medicine and areas of it that are relevant to know about when considering this as a career choice. Thank you for making this available for everyone.
CM
Apr 13, 2022
Thank you Nicholas and Dominic The course was very informative and interesting I enjoyed your lecturing style, the videos were great. I would have like a transcript for Caissons Disease.
By Paul W•
Jan 23, 2022
The course is a great introduction because it starts from the basics and slowly builds up to more complex ideas. Great for me with no familiarity with medicine. Also, the instructors work hard to make it engaging with animations, physics demos, and even jokes to keep the material engaging. I just wish I was able to have joined the live version - but maybe I'll be able to join the other ones the instructor has mentioned in an email.
By Martian•
Dec 21, 2021
I would like to know how can we get Certificate of completion? Thank you
By APOSTOL V D•
Dec 8, 2021
Thanks for all information! Best course!
By Maxim B•
Jan 6, 2022
Learned about space, found out I couldn't be an astronaut, continued learning about space.
By Debapriya M•
Dec 29, 2021
Very informative and interactive
By Gavriil M•
Jan 19, 2022
You can’t say that you know about Space Medicine without the Space Medicine of this course! Wonderful instructors that are really helping you learn about all the hard topics and challenges of medicine in space missions with such an easy way. This is a unique learning experience from Duke University and Coursera.
By Ishaan p•
Jan 29, 2022
This is probably the best beginners guide to space medicine explained in a simple and easy to grasp way for the regular non expert person. The time commitment is very low so it can fit in anyone's schedule. It also hosts some of the best teachers I have ever heard
Highly recommended!!
By Katharine G•
Jan 18, 2022
Interesting overview of Space medicine with some good introductions to the major considerations for human presence in flight and in space.
By Salimbabu A A•
Jan 31, 2022
it is very helpful and informative class..thank you
By Nuzzy S•
Mar 29, 2022
This course is incredibly engaging and managable. If you don't have much time to watch the videos, a simple 30-40 minute block should be enough to immerse yourself in the world of Space Medicine, and finish the shorter videos. The longer videos involving speakers were a bit tougher to fit into my schedule, but nothing quite got in the way. The videos are presented in a way that is very understandable and approachable for anyone willing to learn the details of Space Medicine, regardless of prior knowledge. I highly recommend this course and hope to delve deeper into the world of Space Medicine soon.
By Juan D•
Apr 28, 2022
Space medicine course is excellent.Like they say is never too late to lear. I am physician,84 yrs.old. and with this course i have learn many things that i had no idea about. i highly recommend course to everyone whether interested in space medicine or not.
By Lauri H•
Mar 6, 2022
Compact, yet informative course combining many different aspects of science, including astronomy, biology, medicine, physics and engineering. Would highly recommend this course to anyone interested in space sciences and the future of human exploration.
By Elena I G•
Mar 14, 2022
I really liked this course and I learned a lot of very interesting things that I never thought about before the course.
It was informative and the lectures were very knowledgeable.
I would like to have if possible a continuation of this course.
By David D•
Apr 10, 2022
An excellent introduction to some of the medical issues related to traveling , working and living off earth. The videos were kept short and attractive with various inserts to keep them dynamc. Bravos to the two presenters!
By Dwyer R•
Mar 14, 2022
This was a fantastic course overviewing some of our greatest challenges that lie ahead in the frontier of manned space travel. I am eager to work in the field in the near future!
By Joseph P•
May 27, 2022
A really fantastic introduction to what every astronaut and scientist must know as we start to move off-Earth.
By Georgios N•
Apr 14, 2022
Thank you for this great course. I wait for the improved version (with degree option). Keep up the good work!
By Hossein A•
May 25, 2022
I think it's a rapid overview of what you need to know as a baseline for space medicine
By Scott B•
Apr 5, 2022
Good Topics and very well organized. Great Case Studies.
By Marco F•
Feb 5, 2022
Exceptional ! but no reason to not having a certiicate
By Paul G•
Apr 7, 2022
Very interesting!
By Maigualida R•
Mar 21, 2022
By Michael V•
Apr 7, 2022
An enjoyable way to spend a few hours and to learn in the process. The instructors give some good, understandable examples of some of the concepts involved in conceptualizing the challenges of humans living in an environment they didn't evolve to inhabit. Overall, taking the course is time well spent.