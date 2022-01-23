Chevron Left
Back to Space Medicine

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Space Medicine by Duke University

4.8
stars
90 ratings
26 reviews

About the Course

Have you ever wondered what it would take for humans to travel beyond the comforts of our home planet, Earth? You are invited to join us in Space Medicine - an online experience facilitated by two recent Duke graduates in which you will learn about and engage in the most pressing medical challenges facing NASA and others advancing the future of space exploration. Space Medicine is a free, non-certificate course featuring interactive modules and weekly live discussions. Participants will reflect on questions pertinent to the future of human health in space, such as: - How do humans respond to extreme environments? - How can engineers, doctors, and scientific researchers come together to prevent space related health issues before they occur? - If future generations of humans attempt to live in space, what challenges will they face? - Which evolutionary adaptations to living on Earth are useful to surviving a months- or years-long voyage? No prior experience in science or medicine is required, as life science concepts will be introduced as necessary. At the end of the course, you will have gained valuable experience in applying modern medicine to space-based situations, from space flight to journeying to Mars....

Top reviews

SR

Apr 10, 2022

Very helpful and in depth introduction to Space Medicine and areas of it that are relevant to know about when considering this as a career choice. Thank you for making this available for everyone.

CM

Apr 13, 2022

Thank you Nicholas and Dominic The course was very informative and interesting I enjoyed your lecturing style, the videos were great. I would have like a transcript for Caissons Disease.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 27 Reviews for Space Medicine

By Paul W

Jan 23, 2022

The course is a great introduction because it starts from the basics and slowly builds up to more complex ideas. Great for me with no familiarity with medicine. Also, the instructors work hard to make it engaging with animations, physics demos, and even jokes to keep the material engaging. I just wish I was able to have joined the live version - but maybe I'll be able to join the other ones the instructor has mentioned in an email.

By Martian

Dec 21, 2021

I would like to know how can we get Certificate of completion? Thank you

By APOSTOL V D

Dec 8, 2021

Thanks for all information! Best course!

By Maxim B

Jan 6, 2022

Learned about space, found out I couldn't be an astronaut, continued learning about space.

By Debapriya M

Dec 29, 2021

Very informative and interactive

By Gavriil M

Jan 19, 2022

You can’t say that you know about Space Medicine without the Space Medicine of this course! Wonderful instructors that are really helping you learn about all the hard topics and challenges of medicine in space missions with such an easy way. This is a unique learning experience from Duke University and Coursera.

By Ishaan p

Jan 29, 2022

This is probably the best beginners guide to space medicine explained in a simple and easy to grasp way for the regular non expert person. The time commitment is very low so it can fit in anyone's schedule. It also hosts some of the best teachers I have ever heard

Highly recommended!!

By Katharine G

Jan 18, 2022

Interesting overview of Space medicine with some good introductions to the major considerations for human presence in flight and in space.

By Salimbabu A A

Jan 31, 2022

it is very helpful and informative class..thank you

By Nuzzy S

Mar 29, 2022

This course is incredibly engaging and managable. If you don't have much time to watch the videos, a simple 30-40 minute block should be enough to immerse yourself in the world of Space Medicine, and finish the shorter videos. The longer videos involving speakers were a bit tougher to fit into my schedule, but nothing quite got in the way. The videos are presented in a way that is very understandable and approachable for anyone willing to learn the details of Space Medicine, regardless of prior knowledge. I highly recommend this course and hope to delve deeper into the world of Space Medicine soon.

By Juan D

Apr 28, 2022

Space medicine course is excellent.Like they say is never too late to lear. I am physician,84 yrs.old. and with this course i have learn many things that i had no idea about. i highly recommend course to everyone whether interested in space medicine or not.

By Lauri H

Mar 6, 2022

C​ompact, yet informative course combining many different aspects of science, including astronomy, biology, medicine, physics and engineering. Would highly recommend this course to anyone interested in space sciences and the future of human exploration.

By Elena I G

Mar 14, 2022

I really liked this course and I learned a lot of very interesting things that I never thought about before the course.

It was informative and the lectures were very knowledgeable.

I would like to have if possible a continuation of this course.

By David D

Apr 10, 2022

A​n excellent introduction to some of the medical issues related to traveling , working and living off earth. The videos were kept short and attractive with various inserts to keep them dynamc. Bravos to the two presenters!

By Sheida R

Apr 11, 2022

Very helpful and in depth introduction to Space Medicine and areas of it that are relevant to know about when considering this as a career choice. Thank you for making this available for everyone.

By Colleen M

Apr 13, 2022

Thank you Nicholas and Dominic The course was very informative and interesting I enjoyed your lecturing style, the videos were great. I would have like a transcript for Caissons Disease.

By Dwyer R

Mar 14, 2022

This was a fantastic course overviewing some of our greatest challenges that lie ahead in the frontier of manned space travel. I am eager to work in the field in the near future!

By Joseph P

May 27, 2022

A really fantastic introduction to what every astronaut and scientist must know as we start to move off-Earth.

By Georgios N

Apr 14, 2022

T​hank you for this great course. I wait for the improved version (with degree option). Keep up the good work!

By Hossein A

May 25, 2022

I think it's a rapid overview of what you need to know as a baseline for space medicine

By Scott B

Apr 5, 2022

Good Topics and very well organized. Great Case Studies.

By Marco F

Feb 5, 2022

E​xceptional ! but no reason to not having a certiicate

By Paul G

Apr 7, 2022

Very interesting!

By Maigualida R

Mar 21, 2022

BUENISIMO

By Michael V

Apr 7, 2022

An enjoyable way to spend a few hours and to learn in the process. The instructors give some good, understandable examples of some of the concepts involved in conceptualizing the challenges of humans living in an environment they didn't evolve to inhabit. Overall, taking the course is time well spent.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder