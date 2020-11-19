This course will provide you with the key knowledge and tools to understand the fundamentals and practical implications of precision medicine, its opportunities and challenges. It will address precision-medicine era diagnostics, treatment selection, genetic counseling, public health interventions, and biomedical research. It will also deal with data science and ethical issues.
Founded in 1559, the University of Geneva (UNIGE) is one of Europe's leading universities. Devoted to research, education and dialogue, the UNIGE shares the international calling of its host city, Geneva, a centre of international and multicultural activities with a venerable cosmopolitan tradition.
Monogenic Diseases
Complex Diseases
Cancer
Health and Prevention
The topics were interesting and the lectures were good (although not very in depth). The quizzes were very difficult though and no feedback is given after.
To be honest, this course was one of the most effective online education that I have ever watched. I hope the advanced course of Percision Medicine will be presented in the futre. Thank you...
really good course, but multiple choice questions were a bit subjective
Fabulous and greatly assembled course, although I'd recommend it for professionals engaged in the field.
