About this Course

53,689 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 28 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 28 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Geneva

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Monogenic Diseases

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 55 min), 5 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Complex Diseases

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 43 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Cancer

3 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 116 min), 1 reading, 17 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Health and Prevention

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 66 min), 1 reading, 7 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM PRECISION MEDICINE

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder