Prof. Guessous is the head of the Division of Primary Care Medicine at the University Hospitals of Geneva. He obtained in 2001 a medical degree in Lausanne, which he completed with clinical and epidemiological training. After a doctorate in medicine and a specialization in general internal medicine in Lausanne and Geneva, he obtained a PhD in epidemiology at Emory University (United States) where he spent 4 years. He did his fellowship at the Centers for disease control and prevention (CDC) (Atlanta). He started in 2009 at the HUG as head of the population epidemiology unit at the Geneva University Hospitals. Under his direction, the unit conducts scientific studies on the determinants of health such as genetic and environmental factors. Currently, he combines clinical responsibilities in ambulatory general internal medicine, training and research. He is the author of more than 200 scientific articles and collaborates with numerous national and international population consortia. He is the Co-founder of the GIRAPH research group (geographic information for research and analysis in population health www.giraph.org) which integrates spatial analysis in the field of medicine and population health. He has received numerous competitive grants including those from the Leenaards Foundation and the SNSF. Since 2014, he has been a Privat Docent at the Faculty of Medicine of the UNIGE, and in 2017 he was appointed assistant professor and in 2018 associate professor in the Department of Community Health and Medicine. He is one of the 7 members of the Executive Committee of the Swiss Society of General Internal Medicine. After having been deputy editor of the Journal of General Internal Medicine, he joined the editorial board of the Swiss Medical Forum. He is the President of the Health and Happiness Foundation.