Antoine Geissbuhler is a Professor of Medicine, Vice-rector in charge of digital transformation and innovation at the University of Geneva, Director of the Division of eHealth and Telemedicine at Geneva University Hospitals and director of the hospitals’ Innovation Center. He is also Past-President of the International Medical Informatics Association, and Fellow of the American College of Medical Informaticians. His research focuses on the development of innovative, knowledge-enabled information systems and computer-based tools for improving the quality, safety and efficiency of care processes, and on the evaluation of their impact on health outcomes, at the local level of the largest hospital in Switzerland, in the regional patient-centered health information system, at the global level as director of the WHO collaborating center for eHealth, and as director of the RAFT network, an extensive South-South telemedicine network linking hundreds of hospitals in 20+ developing countries (http://raft.network).