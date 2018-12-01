Learn how advances in biomedicine hold the potential to revolutionize drug development, drug treatments, and disease prevention: where are we now, and what does the future hold? This course will present short primers in genetics and mechanisms underlying variability in drug responses. A series of case studies will be used to illustrate principles of how genetics are being brought to bear on refining diagnoses and on personalizing treatment in rare and common diseases. The ethical and operational issues around how to implement large scale genomic sequencing in clinical practice will be addressed.
Vanderbilt University, located in Nashville, Tenn., is a private research university and medical center offering a full-range of undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
UNIT 1: INTRODUCTION TO PERSONALIZED MEDICINE
The first module of this course will focus on introducing the concept of personalized medicine. We will very briefly review fundamentals of genetics as these apply to personalized medicine (DNA structure; RNA; protein structures; function of DNA; coding; DNA variations; types of genetic variants), as well as review statistical concepts and skills important to clinical data analysis (odds ratios, relative risk, P values, multiple testing, sensitivity, specificity, ROCs). In Module 2 we will explore drug actions and reactions as we look closely at the general mechanisms underlying variability in drug responses, drug metabolism and transport, and genetic variability in drug-handling molecules.
UNIT 2: STUDYING GENETIC VARIATION
Module 3 focuses on how we study genetic variation. We'll start by looking at families and populations. Topics that will be introduced include family history and inheritance patterns, ancestry, and linkage. Then in Module 4 we shift our focus to studying the contemporary techniques and technologies used to study genetic variation, including genome-wide association and sequencing.
UNIT 3: CASE STUDIES IN PERSONALIZED MEDICINE, PART 1
In Module 5 we will begin to discuss specific cases as these apply to personalized medicine. We will first look very closely at a case of familial hypercholesterolemia as we investigate how we use genomic medicine to move from a rare disease to a common medication, using genomics to find new drug targets, and a discussion of the side effects of statin therapy. In Module 6 we will look at a collection of "high risk pharmacogenetics"cases that illustrate adverse reactions due to drug metabolism and variable drug responses.
UNIT 4: CASE STUDIES IN PERSONALIZED MEDICINE, PART 2
Module 7 continues our focus on case studies with a look at some cases that illustrate how personalized medicine informs treatment decisions related to specific diseases/conditions. These include cystic fibrosis, Marfan syndrome, heart failure, neuropsychiatric diseases, and diabetes. Three cases/lessons focus specifically on how genomic medicine informs testing for and treatment of cancer.
