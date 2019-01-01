Dr. Christelle Borel, a research investigator and a teacher, has a broad background in Human Genomic and Genetics. She obtained her Ph.D. degree in Life Sciences in 1998, from Lyon University (France). Her research investigates the relationship between inter-individual genomic variation and phenotypic variability with the ultimate goal to identify disease-related genetic variants. She is also the head of the Human Genetics and Genomics graduate training programs at University of Geneva Faculty of Medicine.